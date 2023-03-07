OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday an advertising campaign for the city of Oswego ahead of the upcoming Micron development in Onondaga County to attract prospective residents and tout the recent improvements including downtown revitalization, waterfront development, and new recreational opportunities. 

Barlow has proposed a $100,000 investment for a two-year commitment to advertise through central New York through cable and network television and digital internet ads.

