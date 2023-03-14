OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Monday that city of Oswego residents will soon have access to new community engagement and feedback tools through the PowerEngage solution after an interaction with the Oswego Police Department.
This new service uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others that have recently reported or been involved in non-life-threatening incidents.
These text messages are after the incident and will ask citizens to take a quick survey about their experience with the police department.
It will also allow citizens to provide their own comments, feedback, and words of gratitude after receiving public safety service. With PowerEngage, text message surveys are sent to those whose number is recorded as part of a call for service or even an officer’s report, but citizens can take a text message survey and provide feedback even if they did not receive a text message.
The mayor said the city will soon be announcing a number dedicated to this, and QR codes will be made available to scan to start that conversation.
“I am pleased that the police department continues to build on its outreach to our residents. It is important for members of our community to be able to provide feedback to the department. It is also good for our hard-working officers to hear positive comments during these tumultuous times,” Barlow said.
“It is important for our department to hear from the community about how we are doing, especially from those that we have recently met,” said Chief Phil Cady. “PowerEngage will give our department access to citizen feedback in near real time and provide insights into areas where we can improve the service we provide to the community, and help boost officer morale when positive feedback is provided.”
Residents who do not want to participate can simply not respond or let the department know in advance by calling 315-342-8130 and the number will never receive a survey. As with all texts, residents may reply with STOP and that will opt them out of all future text surveys from the department.
Barlow said it is important that everyone know that these surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime. People should call 9-1-1 for any emergency or to report any criminal activity.
