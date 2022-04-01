OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday the Oswego Department of Public Works has broken ground and started construction of a $500,000 concrete skate park coming to Oswego this year along the east linear river walk.
First announced in his State of the City address earlier this year, the city of Oswego will partner with Pillar SkateParks, owned by Oswego native Brad Siedlecki, to design and build the park.
The 5,000-square-foot park will feature several ramps, a half pipe, railings, and platforms to allow for plenty of skate space and fixtures for riding. The park area will have lighting and surveillance cameras installed and the city plans to convert a nearby unused building into a restroom facility for park goers.
“Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no doubt the youths in our community need more support and more outlets now more than ever,” said Barlow. “A new, state-of-the-art, modern skate park will provide Oswego youths with a great opportunity to get outdoors and have fun, while also serving as a real regional attraction for folks from around Oswego County to travel to our community to use the unique park. A skate park has been in high demand here in Oswego for many, many years and I am both excited and proud to be able to deliver this new asset to our community.”
Siedlecki thanked Barlow for partnering to build the skate park and said, “I’m beyond excited to come back home to provide a meaningful space for people to stay active and be a part of a unique community.”
Funding for the park will come from two different sources. Approximately $300,000 will come from the city’s $1.7 million allocation from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan funding package while another $200,000 had been previously earmarked last fall from a property transaction when the city sold a large lot on George Street to Farnham Family Services for future development.
Barlow also noted the city will work with local businesses and community organizations to allow for free youth programming opportunities and events to be held at the new facility.
The park is expected to be completed and open in October of 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.