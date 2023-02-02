OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday that the city of Oswego is looking for painters ages 7-17 to submit art proposals to the Oswego Youth Bureau to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the east side community garden on Schuyler Street.
“Last year, we worked with our partners from Burritt Motors to renovate the east side community garden to improve conditions and increase participation. Now, we’re excited to enter phase two by further enhancing the area and including the young artists in our community to help us,” Barlow said.
Those interested may submit drawings to jlosurdo@oswegony.org or the drawings can be brought to the Youth Bureau, 70 Bunner St., between Feb. 10 and May 19. Entrants are asked to include their name, age and phone number.
Entries will be reviewed by 2nd Ward Councilor Shawn Burridge, County Legislator Laurie Mangano of the 17th District, and Jen Losurdo of the Youth Bureau. The city will supply paint and brushes on the day of painting.
“We are looking for designs of possibly sunsets, the lighthouse, Lake Ontario, vegetables, flowers, animals, etc. This will give the kids a chance to show off their artwork and be proud of what they can do,” Losurdo said.
Anyone with questions may contact Jen Losurdo at 315-349-3451, ext. 3451.
Anyone interested in reserving and maintaining a plot at the city garden this spring may contact Councilor Shawn Burridge at ward2@oswegony.org.
Last year, the city of Oswego invested in renovations at the community garden to rebuild gardening beds, erect a sign, and make some garden beds ADA accessible.
