OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced the city of Oswego, in partnership with PJC Contracting, Tuts Hair Pyramid, Oswego Family Chiropractic, Compass Credit Union, and Lou Anne Rucynski-Coleman, will host an Easter Bunny Drive by on Saturday, April 16.
Similar to the Santa Slow Roll held in December, the Oswego fire and police departments will escort the Easter Bunny through various streets in Oswego for children to see and interact with leading up to Easter. City personnel will be handing out bags of plastic eggs filled with candy.
“We are so excited to continue a new tradition in the Santa Slow Roll and Easter Bunny Drive By,” said Barlow. “I look forward to seeing plenty of Oswego families out and excited to see the Easter Bunny, get excited for Easter and looking forward to spring.”
The route for the Easter Bunny is below and on the Facebook event page “Easter Bunny Drive By.” All other updated information will be posted to that page. Listed check points below will include a 20-minute stop to allow for time to talk and get pictures with the Easter Bunny.
West Side Route
10:20 a.m. — Burden Drive/Deertrail
10:45 a.m. — Shapiro Park
11:05 a.m. — Kingsford Park Elementary School
11:25 a.m. — Oswego High School parking lot
11:45 a.m. — Draper Street
12:05 p.m. — Breitbeck Park (Bell Tower lot)
12:25 p.m. — Franklin Square Park (West Park)
East Side Route
12:45 p.m. — Washington Square Park (East Park, 4th Street)
1:05 p.m. — For Ontario (East Fourth Street entrance)
1:25 p.m. — Fitzhugh Park (East 10th/Cayuga)
1:45 p.m. — Oak Hill Park
2:05 p.m. — Syracuse Avenue/Bunner Street
2:30 p.m. — Bunner Street/Public Health Center entrance
