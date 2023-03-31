OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow has announced the return of the Oswego Sunset Concert Series at Breitbeck Park beginning June 28 at 7:30 p.m.
The Sunset Concert Series is sponsored by the city of Oswego and the Oswego County Musicians Collaborative.
These concerts have been a tradition in Oswego for over 80 years, entering their 89th season. The concert band performs traditional marches, show tunes and standard band literature, directed by Trevor Jorgensen.
The jazz band, led by Stan Gosek, features music from the big band era to today’s jazz greats.
Concerts are free and open to the public.
Summer Concert Series
June 28: Concert Band, 7:30 p.m.
July 5: Concert Band, 7:30 p.m.
July 12: Jazz Band, 7:30 p.m.
July 19: Concert Band, 7:30 p.m.
July 26: No concert (Harborfest)
Aug. 2: Jazz Band, 7 p.m.
Aug. 9: Concert Band, 7 p.m.
Aug. 16: Concert Band, 7 p.m.
Aug. 23: Jazz Band, 7 p.m.
“We’re pleased to once again partner with the Oswego County Musicians Union and the Oswego County Musicians Collective to bring the Sunset Concert Series back to Breitbeck Park. The concerts offer a free and enjoyable opportunity for listeners to get outside, support local musicians and hear some fine music,” Barlow said.
David Sterio, president of the Oswego County Musicians Union, said, “I know I speak for all the musicians in saying we are looking forward to the series this year. Both the Concert Band and Jazz Band are warmed up, ready to go and looking forward to seeing all our supports in the park again this year.”
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. In the event of rain, concerts are held under the Breitbeck Park pavilion.
