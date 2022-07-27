Oswego Docks West Linear

The docking system located on the West Linear River Walk on the Oswego River was recently completed by the Oswego Department of Public Works and Wiltsie Construction.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Wednesday announced the completion of a new docking system along the West Linear River Walk on the Oswego River to provide access for vessels of all sizes to dock along the riverwalk. 

The $190,000 river dock was partially funded by a $95,000 New York State Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan grant secured in 2016.

