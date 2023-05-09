OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow has allocated $50,000 from the Oswego Police Department’s budget to be used by the end of 2023 to ramp up quality-of-life patrols and special investigation details including drug enforcement, homeless canvassing and increases in late-night staffing to combat disturbances.  

The funding will increase the number of police officers patrolling city neighborhoods Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings while also devoting more time and personnel to drug investigations and outreach to homeless individuals around the city.

