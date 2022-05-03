OSWEGO — City officials gathered at Oswego Health Monday to show their support for local health care workers during International Health Care Month.
City and hospital officials held the event honoring health care staff at the entrance of the Oswego Health Emergency Department at 2 p.m.
The ceremony and proclamation delivered by Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow marks International Health Care Month, where health care workers all over the world are honored for their incredible work ethic displayed in the force, especially during the two years of the pandemic.
Barlow, Oswego Health President and CEO Michael Harlovic and the hospital’s executive vice president and chief officer Michael Backus were speakers on behalf of the many nurses and other health care staff who stood in front of them Monday.
“We really just want to recognize today, all of the health care heroes that have done so very much to sustain us throughout this entire pandemic,” Backus started off with at the podium.
Backus noted the incredible work within the community, even two years later, that wouldn’t have been possible without the diligence and perseverance of health care staff at area hospitals.
“COVID is still our reality sadly. We are still wearing masks in our hospitals; we’re still wearing masks throughout health care. And that’s still a major challenge for all of us,” Backus said. “We’re still managing that in our community. The only way we’ve been able to manage it in our community is because of our health care staff.”
Barlow took the podium next to proclaim National Health Care Month to be observed May, 2022.
“I encourage citizens to show their appreciation not just during this month (May), but ever opportunity throughout the year,” Barlow said.
Barlow also said healthcare workers can enjoy a 10% discount at participating businesses, with a valid health care ID.
Lastly, Harlovic noted the more than 20 million health care workers in the United States and the 1,200 that are working in the City alone. Of those half live in Oswego, according to Harlovic.
“I entered health care in 1983 as a registered nurse, so it’s about 37 years,” Harlovic said. “This is the most trying and difficult times in the last 37 years that I’ve seen. But I’ve seen the greatness and how community, local government and individuals can care for each other in such difficult times.”
With the discounts, come a great opportunity to partner with small businesses as well Barlow emphasized.
Health care workers with a valid ID can take advantage of the discount at all businesses that have a poster displayed on their storefront indicting support for healthcare workers.
More information, along with participating businesses can be found at Oswegohealth.org/Healthcaremonth
