The city of Oswego was much different in 1848 from what it was in 1808. Framed houses had replaced log cabins; churches had been built; commerce was booming. Trade on Lake Ontario and the Oswego Canal brought in significant revenue. Thomas Kingsford built his starch factory in 1848. The completion of the railroad line from Syracuse to Oswego that year provided easier and cheaper transportation of goods and contributed to the success of various business ventures. Thanks to the efforts of numerous progressive citizens, the state legislature enacted a law on March 24, 1848, organizing the once tiny hamlet into a city.
The year 1848 was also important for the renaissance of Masonry in Oswego City with the chartering of a new lodge, ultimately named Oswego No. 127. In a petition dated May 4, 1847, 11 Masons had petitioned to form a lodge, replacing Oswego No. 326 which had been defunct since 1832. Among these were Matthew McNair, Portius F. Parsons, Edwin W. Clarke, and Orlo Steele. Grand Lodge granted a dispensation to conduct meetings until Nov. 25, 1847, and the members held their first communication on July 20, 1847, with McNair presiding.
Grand Lodge formally chartered Oswego Lodge No. 127 on Jan. 12, 1848, but due to delays caused primarily by the weather, the warrant did not reach the city until February. According to a history compiled by attorney Harry C. Mizens, Ezra S. Barnum, grand junior warden, met informally with the men on Feb. 7 and the following night dedicated the lodge and installed its first officers.
When the men filed their petition, they nominated McNair, a charter member of Oswego No. 326, to be the lodge’s first worshipful master and Parsons to be the first senior warden. Whether by accident or by design, the grand master selected Parsons over McNair. Philo Stephens became senior warden; Philo Murray Carpenter, junior warden; Clarke, secretary; and James Bickford, treasurer.
Under the leadership of these men the lodge thrived. By 1855 it boasted a membership of 73, among them Theodore Irwin, Thomas S. Mott, and Moses Porter Hatch.
Portius Fields Parsons, the first worshipful master, was born in Otsego, New York, on May 1, 1793. He was the son of Eli Parsons, a veteran of the Revolutionary War, and Persis Graves. The elder Parsons was one of the signers of the petition which led to the formation of Oswego Lodge No. 326 in 1819.
Parsons took an active role in Oswego’s affairs. In 1851 he was a city marshal. He was one of the founders of the Orphan Asylum in 1852, as well as superintendent of the courthouse and city jail. He was one of three assessors in 1853 charged with creating the roll of men liable for military duty. In that same year he was appointed to a relief committee to “raise money and other necessaries sufficient to relieve the distress” after a fire destroyed mills and grain elevators on the east side of the city. He served as second ward supervisor in 1856 and a city tax assessor in 1857. For a number of years he was a school commissioner.
His death on July 3, 1858, elicited the following notice in the July 5 edition of the Oswego Commercial Times: “Pursuant to his dying request, P. F. Parsons, Esq., Past Master of Oswego lodge of this city, who died on Saturday, was buried on Sunday, according to Masonic usage. About one hundred and fifty of the brothers were present, and the impressive ceremonies of the Order made a deep and lasting impression upon a large concourse of spectators and friends.” He was buried in Riverside Cemetery, Scriba.
Philo Stevens, the first senior warden of Oswego Lodge No. 127, was born on Oct.16, 1800, in Danbury, Connecticut. The son of Ezra Stevens and Abigail Perry, he reportedly arrived in Oswego on May 14, 1812, having traveled on foot from Connecticut with William Squires.
He was only 14 when he took part in the battle of Oswego in 1814.
Initially, Stevens was apprenticed to his brother Eli as a shoemaker but eventually he went into business with Moses P. Hatch as a merchant miller. After they dissolved the partnership, Stevens ran the business alone.
Stevens was heavily involved in civic affairs. In 1826 he was appointed a deputy under Sheriff Asa Dudley. According to extant records he also held that position in 1830. By 1836 he was acting sheriff. He was also appointed a notary public and village assessor. In 1851 he was a First Ward delegate to the Democratic Convention to nominate a candidate for State Assembly. He was considered “one of Oswego’s most prominent citizens and businessmen.”
He was frequently named as a committee member or officer for events occurring in Oswego. In August 1858, for example, he was appointed president of the committee to oversee a celebration honoring the successful laying of the Atlantic Cable. He was also appointed one of the many vice presidents who officiated at the welcoming party for William E. Everett, USN, a local man who had been a sailor aboard the Great Eastern, the ship which actually laid the cable.
When Oswego County celebrated its 50th anniversary in August 1866, Stevens was one of the many dignitaries attending the ceremonies.
When Stevens died on June 18, 1867, in Oswego City, his death was noticed in the Albany Morning Express on June 20: “There was but little business done at [Oswego] ‘change today. The President, A. H. Farling, announced the death of Philo Stevens, one of the oldest members of the Board, and after the adoption of appropriate resolutions, the Board adjourned.” Stevens was buried in Riverside Cemetery, Scriba.
Oswego Lodge’s first junior warden was Philo Murray Carpenter, son of Roger Carpenter and Mary Murray. He was born in Albany, New York, on Dec. 8, 1796. When he moved to Oswego County is unknown but he evidently lived in Mexico as a young man. He resided in the town of Schroeppel in 1840 and called Scriba home in 1850. When the New York State census was taken in 1855, Carpenter and his family lived in Mexico, New York. According to the census roll, they had only lived there for three months. He was enumerated in New Haven in both 1860 and 1865. By1867 he was again living in Mexico.
Carpenter was originally a member of Mexico Lodge No. 307 which, although it had held meetings since 1808, did not receive its charter until Sept. 27, 1818. He probably joined soon after attaining the age of 21, or ca. 1817. When Central Square Lodge No. 479 was chartered in early 1826 he demitted to become that lodge’s junior warden. On Dec. 21, 1847, Carpenter, together with McNair, Parsons, Wheeler, and 10 others, signed the roster for Oswego Lodge No. 127.
A few extant records confirm his residence in Oswego. They reveal he was a police constable for the village in 1834 and a tax collector for 1835. The following year he became one of the firemen who constituted Hook and Ladder Company No. 1. In 1844 he was appointed an inspector of boats on the Oswego Canal.
In 1869 Carpenter traveled to Glen Cove, New York, to spend the summer with his daughters and their husbands. He died quite unexpectedly of an aneurism on June 19. According to an obituary published in the Mexico Independent June 23, 1869, he had been “in somewhat enfeebled health.” His body was returned to Mexico for burial in Mexico Village Cemetery.
An unusual article appeared in the Mexico Independent on July 7, 1869. It contained “Resolutions” on Carpenter’s behalf from Glen Cove Lodge No. 580 F & A M, but instead of being addressed to officers of Oswego Lodge No. 127 they were addressed to the officers of Mexico Chapter No. 135 Royal Arch Masons: “We tender to the family of the deceased and to the Lodge of which he was a member, our heartfelt sympathy and condolence, recognizing in him those manly virtues and principles, which should characterize the true Mason. We feel that his Lodge has sustained an irreparable loss in the death of a devoted and useful member.” Mexico Chapter 135 RAM was organized in 1851 and Carpenter probably became a member soon after moving there.
In 1899 it was reported that 954 men had either been raised in or affiliated with Oswego Lodge No. 127, of whom 305 were currently active. Luminaries such as Colonel William Raulston of the 24th Cavalry; Colonel Wardwell Greene Robinson of the 184th Regiment; James Lee, USN, Medal of Honor winner; Thomas Moore, Oswego County treasurer; and Merrick Stowell, Supreme Court judge, swelled its ranks. In 1916 the lodge boasted an active membership of 500.
