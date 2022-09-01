OSWEGO — One of the most historic buildings in Oswego is now under new ownership.
The Palladium-Times was notified Wednesday that the purchase of Old City Hall, also known as the Market House, was a “done deal,” according to Abby Weaver, the chief director of operations for Riverwalk.
The building was purchased by Riverwalk owner and local entrepreneur Ed Alberts for $1.5 million, Weaver said, and Alberts and company are currently in talks with engineers and architects regarding the future of the site’s development.
“There’s a lot of historic restoration to be done on such a beautiful, iconic building,” Weaver said Thursday in an interview with The Palladium-Times. “We’ve specifically invited in some architects who were skilled at historic renovations.”
Market House is located on Water Street and is on the National Register of Historic Places, where it was officially added in 1974, according to the register’s information.
Market House has a long and extensive history. Having been built in 1836, the building served as a place of import for ships coming into Oswego’s harbor, a jail, city hall and was the former location of Water Street Cafe, which shut its doors in 2020.
Now, Market House could revive as a brewery, Weaver said. The business would serve beers, which would be brewed, bottled and canned in house, and made using locally sourced ingredients. She said there would be one-bedroom apartments above the brewery, which Weaver explained are in high demand.
“There’s a waiting list, specifically for one-bedroom (apartments),” Weaver said in reference to rooms at Riverwalk. “A lot of our residents are young professionals. We see a lot of people wanting to live here in downtown Oswego and they want to be part of the community.”
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow also got to take a tour of the building with Alberts and Weaver Wednesday. As one of the last buildings needing work, Barlow said the city is ready to assist in its transformation.
“Old city hall is a very unique and historic building in our core downtown area and really is one of the last remaining buildings downtown that needs work,” Barlow said. “The city stands ready to assist this development and act as a partner to bring this building back to life and complement the rest of our recent downtown improvements.”
Barlow said he will be requesting authorization from the Oswego Common Council to apply for a Restore New York grant for the building during the Administrative Services Committee meeting on Tuesday.
Weaver said their guess is the project would be completed in possibly two years, but it is still in the early phases of planning.
