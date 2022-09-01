Old City Hall September 2022

Old City Hall, also known as the Market House, has been purchased by Ed Alberts for $1.5 million. Market House could revive as a brewery, according to officials.

 Xiana Fontno photo

OSWEGO — One of the most historic buildings in Oswego is now under new ownership.

The Palladium-Times was notified Wednesday that the purchase of Old City Hall, also known as the Market House, was a “done deal,” according to Abby Weaver, the chief director of operations for Riverwalk.

Recommended for you