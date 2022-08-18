Mario Fratto in Fulton

Mario Fratto, a Republican candidate for the 24th Congressional District, speaks in Fulton on Wednesday.

 Savannah Norton-Wyckoff photo

FULTON — Republican candidate for the 24th Congressional District, Mario Fratto, came to Fulton on Wednesday to discuss his campaign and answer questions from district constituents. 

Fratto covered a variety of topics at his town hall, discussing his views, the Republican Party and his opponent, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who currently represents the 22nd District.

