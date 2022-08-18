FULTON — Republican candidate for the 24th Congressional District, Mario Fratto, came to Fulton on Wednesday to discuss his campaign and answer questions from district constituents.
Fratto covered a variety of topics at his town hall, discussing his views, the Republican Party and his opponent, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who currently represents the 22nd District.
Fratto, who was born and raised in Geneva, criticized his opponent for running for office in the 24th district despite living in the 22nd district.
“I think she has to go 50 miles just to touch a border of the district and most people in this district. She’s 100 miles from the majority of the population, and it doesn’t make sense to people,” Fratto said. “Because then you have to wonder, why is somebody running if they’re not from that area? They don’t have a business in the area and they don’t have any family in the area. There’s really nothing that matters to them there other than that seat in Congress and it’s very obvious.”
Tenney was slated to run for the 23rd Congressional District before dropping her bid after district maps were thrown out and re-drawn. She then announced her bid for the 24th district and has since moved to the district, re-locating to Canandaigua and opening an office there. Fratto discussed her move as “unbelievable.”
“My understanding is that she’s moved to Canandaigua, then that means for political reasons, to try to get a new job, she’s already moved and left the people she represents and she’s no longer part of that district, which is unbelievable,” Fratto said. “I’ve never even heard that somebody would do that, especially this early, but to look better to the people she wants to represent. She doesn’t care what the people who she represents think about her anymore.”
Fratto also discussed his views on the Republican Party, disagreeing with how some members of the party have voted on certain issues — including Congressman John Katko, who currently represents the 24th Congressional District.
Fratto mentioned that he thinks the point of the Republican Party is to “offer the alternative to the Democrat platform.”
“We’re at a point now where the Republican Party is more to blame, in my mind, than the Democrats, because we know who the Democrats are,” Fratto said. “We know what they’re going to do and what their policies are. … But if you’re going to go there and you’re going to vote with Nancy Pelosi for taxpayer funded sex change operations, and you’re going to vote with (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) for amnesty, and you’re going to vote with Chris Jacobs and John Katko for red-flag laws, and you’re going to sponsor a bill that is going to allow men in women’s sports and boys in girls’ bathrooms and all that stuff, then why do we even need to worry about the Democrats if that’s in our own party?”
The candidate said that he feels that the country has gone too far left, and that the Republican Party doesn’t fight it. He spoke of the need to call out the party and questioned certain Republicans referring to themselves as conservatives.
“You cannot be a conservative and support this stuff. You can’t be pro-life but send money to Planned Parenthood. That’s the largest abortion provider in the country. And you make the excuse to say, ‘well, we have the Hyde Amendment.’ That’s your excuse, there is no taxpayer funding for abortion,” Fratto said. “But if that’s the largest provider in the country, you’re keeping the lights on, you’re keeping them in business and you’re paying for everything else. So all the money they get from the government, they can use for something else and then all their money they can use to provide abortions. So don’t say you’re pro-life.”
America First was another topic Fratto covered, speaking about the need to take care of U.S. citizens before helping others. He discussed the country’s debt, the impact of inflation on citizens and his view that Americans are being put on the backburner.
He said “America First” was the idea that the U.S. needs to “take care of Americans, and then help other people.” He added that it’s not a negative or hateful phrase, but “it’s that you love your country and you love the people in it.”
Fratto used Ukraine as an example, when he questioned the U.S. sending money and supplies overseas.
“We’re sending triple the amount of money and weapons to Ukraine that all of Europe has combined. Why does that make sense? Because if it was on our own border in Mexico right now, which there are wars going on, there’s a cartel war going on there. Is Europe sending any money? Are they sending $1 over there to help us to make sure that it’s secure to protect the United States? They’re not,” Fratto said. “And do you think they will if it gets worse? No. … We need to look out for Americans first, we need to look at what’s happening in this country and say, ‘Do we want to change it or do we want to keep going in the same direction?’ because what’s happening, is the left and the right are blending together right now.”
Fratto was asked by community members his stance on issues, including constitutional carry and school choice. He said that he is supportive of constitutional carry. He said that the Second Amendment right is supposed to be a constitutional right like freedom of speech, and that the federal government should get involved when that right is infringed upon. Fratto also supports school choice.
“I think the money should follow the students,” Fratto said. “There needs to be school choice because this school system is failing us. In Geneva, where I’m from, we have a $60 million school budget that equates to $28,000 per student. The Catholic school, which is doing a better job than the public school, has $7,000 a year as a private school, so it’s four times more and you get a worse education. That tells you there’s waste. “
When asked about his campaign funding, Fratto shared that his campaign is largely funded by small donations — including from family and friends — and money that he has borrowed, as opposed to Tenney.
“The only PAC money I’ve gotten at all is $2,000 from Joe Kent, who’s a candidate out in the state of Washington. ... So that’s my super PAC, is $2,000 from Joe,” Fratto said. “I borrowed money and I pulled retirement money out. I don’t have much, but I think we could have enough to win. (Tenney’s) getting $500,000 in PAC money from Verizon and TD Ameritrade and UnitedHealth and MVP and this one and that one, but I’m not.”
Fratto urged attendees to vote in the primaries and to spread the word about his campaign.
“Please get out and vote and let people know that this is our chance to actually send somebody who is one of us and that isn’t a politician,” he said. “If I’m there for two years, and they push me out because I won’t play and I won’t go along to get along, it will be the best two years you’ve ever seen in Congress.”
The candidate encourages voters to look into his opponent’s records for themselves. He said that he is not running for the purpose of a job or to be a career politician, but because he cares about the area, has family there and lives and works in the district.
“I’m here to stand for what you stand for,” Fratto said. “I’m here to push the values that we hold dear to us, the traditions that we don’t want to lose in this country. That’s worth fighting for, the home that we have right here. upstate New York matters. This part of the country matters.”
New York primary elections will be held on Tuesday.
