OSWEGO — Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the enactment of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, New York’s all-encompassing cannabis bill. As state regulators begin to craft regulations for cannabis-based enterprises, “cannabusiness” leaders and New York Office of Cannabis Management officials reflect on the transformative potential of the Empire State’s nascent marijuana industry.
Last year, communities across New York saw the strict ban on recreational cannabis consumption crumble when state officials signed legislation regulating safe marijuana usage for New Yorkers over the age of 21, as well as its promising commercial opportunities. The bill, Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), also includes provisions that would create social and economic equity programs to encourage small businesses and communities disproportionately harmed by draconian drug enforcement to participate in the cannabis industry.
The passage of the MRTA also birthed the state’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and the Cannabis Control Board (CCB), which are tasked with implementing a regulatory framework for medical and adult-use cannabis.
“The MRTA is more than our enabling statute, it provides the principled foundation on which we are building the most diverse and inclusive cannabis industry in the country,” OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said in a press statement Thursday. “We are hard at work to ensure that those impacted by prohibition and those who otherwise would have been shut out of this market have a meaningful opportunity to participate in New York’s cannabis industry.”
Alexander noted OCM is ahead of schedule in the process of granting licenses for the sale of recreational cannabis, adding the first legal sales can be expected this fall. The deadline became seemingly easier to reach earlier this month, when members of the CCB advanced draft regulations that would further New York’s vision of social equity for the marijuana industry.
The regulations, which are now in the 60-day public comment period, dictate the first batch of conditional retail licenses are reserved for applicants whose life has been impacted by a marijuana-offense conviction prior to March 2021, when the MRTA was signed. These instances include applicants and/or their relatives convicted of a marijuana offense, and are meant to provide relief to minority communities who have been the subject of strict, punitive law enforcement for decades.
A national report from The New York Times estimates that OCM expects the first round of retail applications will yield between 100 to 200 licenses. Last year the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) estimated that, in the first year of legalization, New York expects to receive $20 million in revenue from licensing fees. When the MRTA is fully implemented, their study states, the Empire State projects $360 million in annual revenue.
But what does this mean for municipalities? Out of that state revenue pile, $75 million will go to local governments, according to NYSAC.
Mike Doyle, a Rochester-based veteran business consultant and “cannabusiness” building expert, broke down the potential for marijuana-centric businesses in upstate New York in an interview with The Palladium-Times.
“It’s not every day that an entirely new industry comes to town, as is the case with adult-use cannabis in post-prohibition New York,” Doyle said. “When talking about economic benefits, we must first consider the 4 percent local excise tax revenue derived from retail sales, 3 percent of which will go to municipalities hosting these establishments and 1% to their respective county. Likewise, 40 percent of the total revenue raised from taxes on cannabis sales and licensing fees must, under MRTA, be reinvested back into communities impacted by the war on drugs.”
Doyle — who currently spearheads Cannasigliere, a consulting firm that specializes in providing individuals and groups across the state with the know-how to approach post-marijuana-prohibition opportunities — noted the dawn of New York’s cannabis market will benefit businesses directly tied to the industry, as well as ancillary enterprises.
“From a business perspective, adult-use licenses will soon be made available for cultivators, processors, distributors, cooperatives, retail dispensary owners, delivery companies, onsite consumption businesses, and even vertically integrated microbusinesses,” he said. “Each of these business models have their own specific buildout needs that will benefit local companies, from acquiring and renovating property, procuring equipment, stocking non-cannabis supplies and products, and training a skilled workforce to operate compliantly under the law. Plenty of opportunity will also be made available to ancillary businesses like service professionals like lawyers, architects, and certified public accountants.”
Not all localities are on board with cannabis sales and consumption businesses. As per state regulations, municipalities had the opportunity to submit local laws to opt out of allowing retail recreational marijuana stores and on-site consumption lounges before Dec. 31 last year. As of March 17, SUNY’s Rockefeller Institute of Government reported there have been 765 municipalities out of 1,520 that have opted out of allowing dispensaries within municipal limits. The Rockefeller Institute’s database also includes 883 municipalities that have opted out of allowing on-site consumption lounges.
Opt-outs in Oswego County include: the towns of Albion, Amboy, Constantia, Mexico, New Haven, Orwell, Oswego, Palermo, Redfield, Richland, Volney, and Williamstown; and the villages of Central Square, Cleveland, Lacona, Mexico, and Sandy Creek.
“I would like to see municipalities embrace the inevitability of the new industry, make efforts to engage local prospective cannabusiness owners, and generally explore ways they can support the success of these entrepreneurs as they set up shop in their communities,” Doyle said.
On Wednesday, OCM announced an online portal for localities who wish to repeal their local laws outlawing recreational retail establishments and consumption lounges.
“As we continue to develop and define the cannabis market, New Yorkers will have more information at their disposal to discern how and when their local communities will elect to participate in cannabis sales. The opening of the portal, allowing localities to update the Board on changes in their local laws, is an important step in maintaining accurate information and growing a healthy cannabis industry across our state,” CCB Chair Tremaine Wright said in a press statement. “It makes sense that localities will want to have the full slate of opportunities available to them in their hometowns, and we look forward to welcoming more localities to host retail dispensaries or on-site consumption licensees.”
Alexander, OCM’s executive director, noted state officials have already seen some localities attempt to repeal the local laws municipal leaders passed in order to opt out of the market.
“With the opening of this web portal, we’re making it easier for localities to keep the CCB updated and as we continue to develop the market, we expect localities will continue to repeal their decisions and allow more, and a wider variety of, adult-use cannabis sales,” he said.
Currently, OCM estimates that around 11 percent of cities and 37 percent of all municipalities have sought to opt out of all cannabis sales, meaning New Yorkers will have widely accessible access to sales.
