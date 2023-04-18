Cayuga Community College professor Jeffrey Marier explains the workings of a pneumatic pump to Fulton Junior High student Madison Kane and Fulton Junior High Principal Eric Koproski Monday night at a manufacturing expo on CCC’s Fulton campus. Kane, an eighthh grader, just applied to enter the Oswego County P-TECH program.
FULTON — For Brian Heffron, the expo held Monday night at the Fulton campus of Cayuga Community College was a golden opportunity.
“These events are so crucial, and I’m excited about the opportunities and partnerships that are being developed in our county,” said Heffron, the principal of the P-TECH program for Oswego County. “One of the most important things our community must do is make sure that future generations of students and parents are recognizing what these pathways are, what opportunities exist and make sure by the time they hit middle school they know who we are and what we offer.”
The P-TECH program is run as a partnership of local high schools, SUNY schools and businesses in the tech sector. Students earn credits for an associate degree and attend classes at a SUNY campus while still in high school.
At the expo, CCC played host to parents and students of the Fulton City School District for a demonstration of the facilities at the Advanced Manufacturing Institute (AMI). CCC faculty members were joined by representatives and partners in the event from Oswego County Workforce and local manufacturing companies Huhtamaki, Novelis, Canfield Machine and Tool LLC, and EJ, a metal manufacturing company located in Phoenix.
As part of the School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), CCC offers classes to students in programs to earn a certificate after a year, or apply the credits toward an associate degree in mechanical technology.
One of the students at the event was Fulton Junior High student Madison Kane. Kane is in eighth grade and just applied to be in the P-TECH program next year.
“One of the things we see so often is students develop an interest in STEM programs at an early age,” said Heffron. “They might even not know what advanced manufacturing is or what engineering is, but they recognize there are certain activities in class that they gravitate to.”
The AMI is set up with stations to teach students how to use different types of machines used in a manufacturing setting.
The first display illustrated how to use electricity to operate a motor. It shows students how to plug wires into a board, so when turned on and the user is holding a switch, the machine is operational. By plugging the wires into a different set of holes, the user can walk away from the machine while it is still operating.
Other stations showed students how to operate using pneumatics, hydraulics and computers to operate machines.
Huhtamaki designed and built the computer-run station in the AMI that helps students correctly program patterns used in traffic lights.
“One of the first programming assignments we do is programming traffic lights,” said Jeffrey Marier, an associate professor in the manufacturing program at CCC. “It’s one of the most basic applications, but it’s something that everyone is used to.”
Huhtamaki also built and lent the manufacturing center a machine that uses all the elements on display at the center.
The machine correctly sorts lids for ice cream containers by color and design using a camera hooked up to a computer. The camera snaps a picture of the lid and the computer instantly sends back the information on whether the lid is the correct color or not and puts them in the correct box.
Justin Patrick, an apprentice electrician at Huhtamaki, was on hand to demonstrate the machine. Patrick is a graduate of the manufacturing certificate program at CCC.
“I really came in (to school) with no electrical background at all,” Patrick said, “and these courses introduced to me things I never had my hands on before. It’s a nice icebreaker to what you’re going to encounter in the field.”
Heffron summed up the spirit of the event.
“If we can provide a road map to those kids who are starting to recognize their own interests it’s a benefit to them, to industry and the community,” Heffron said, “We have an obligation to make sure we are giving all students a chance to find something that connects with them.”
