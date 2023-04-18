CCC Expo

Cayuga Community College professor Jeffrey Marier explains the workings of a pneumatic pump to Fulton Junior High student Madison Kane and Fulton Junior High Principal Eric Koproski Monday night at a manufacturing expo on CCC’s Fulton campus. Kane, an eighthh grader, just applied to enter the Oswego County P-TECH program.

 Mike Perkins photo

FULTON — For Brian Heffron, the expo held Monday night at the Fulton campus of Cayuga Community College was a golden opportunity.

“These events are so crucial, and I’m excited about the opportunities and partnerships that are being developed in our county,” said Heffron, the principal of the P-TECH program for Oswego County. “One of the most important things our community must do is make sure that future generations of students and parents are recognizing what these pathways are, what opportunities exist and make sure by the time they hit middle school they know who we are and what we offer.”

