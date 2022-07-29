Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall starts the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
When Mannister Worts died in March 1909, obituaries and resolutions appearing in local newspapers lauded him as an outstanding citizen of Oswego City. Such esteem, however, was not always in evidence in the local press.
Mannister Worts was born in London, England, on Oct.10, 1825, the son of Mannister Cooper Worts and Hannah Smyth. The family immigrated to the United States when Mannister was 5 years old. They lived initially in New York City and Hoboken, New Jersey, then migrated westward to Detroit, Michigan. When an outbreak of cholera occurred there, a neighbor suggested a move to Oswego,. The family traveled from Detroit to Buffalo on a lake vessel and from there to the fledgling city by canal boat, arriving at the foot of East Cayuga Street on June 21, 1835.
The elder Worts purchased a bakery from Seckles and Miller in 1836 and formed a partnership with Alexander Miller, and George W. Webster. That partnership was dissolved on May 15, 1837, from which time Worts carried on business alone. The younger Mannister, who worked in the bakery from the time he was 13, took over from his father on March 11, 1853, forming a partnership with Charles T. Radcliffe. When Radcliffe left the bakery to become a grocer, Worts ran the business alone until he turned it over to his son, Albert K., in 1886. Fires forced Worts to move his bakery several times. He ultimately erected his own building at the corner of West First and Cayuga streets on what was known as the old Welland House lot.
Mannister Worts was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 on April 3, 1856, and was active in the fraternity. He was elected trustee for many years and at the time of his death was the oldest brother in terms of length of membership.
Masonry, however, was not Worts’ only interest. He joined the First Methodist Episcopal Church in 1850, located on the corner of West Fourth and Oneida streets, and became heavily involved in its mission. As one reporter stated, “A Methodist he was from the early days and for many years he was considered the strongest representative of this faith in this part of the State.” He was upon several occasions a delegate to the Northern District’s Conference. He taught Sunday School and for 44 years was its superintendent. He served on various church councils and was president of the church’s Board of Trustees for more than 40 years.
Among his other civic activities, Worts was a trustee of the Home for the Homeless (Ladies’ Home) from its origin in 1872. He was selected a trustee of the Orphan Asylum in October 1870. He joined Oswegatchie Lodge IOOF in 1847. He was a charter member, treasurer, and trustee of the Dempster Camp Ground Association. He was also one of the founders of the Thousand Island Park Association, serving as trustee and treasurer. He supported the affairs of the local YMCA.
In 1849, Mannister Worts joined Company No. 2 of the Old Oswego Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Oswego Volunteer Firemen’s Association from its inception. He served on the Board of Fire Commissioners from 1862-1866. In January 1900, he was appointed to the city’s Fire Council and reappointed in 1905.
As a businessman, Worts was naturally interested in furthering commercial enterprise in Oswego City. He was a trustee of Oswego County Savings Bank from 1875-1895 and again from 1900 to the time of his death, making him the oldest board member. He was a charter member of the Chamber of Commerce.
Despite his business responsibilities and his civic associations, Worts found time to embroil himself in the “down and dirty” arena which was Oswego politics in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century. A staunch Lincoln Republican, he was elected first ward supervisor in 1859 and was reelected every year through 1867 with the exception of 1863. In 1866 he was the board’s chairman. He served as county clerk from 1868-1871. He was a long-time commissioner of deeds. In the early 1900s he was the chair of the city’s Republican Committee.
Worts, however, was not above taking on the Oswego political machine run by H. H. Lyman, George B. Sloan, John T. Mott, and others. As early as 1864, he ran an unsuccessful campaign against John McNair for First Ward school commissioner. This daring act attracted the attention of the Oswego Daily Palladium: “In the First Ward Mr. Mannister Worts ran against the regular nominee, and the contest was quite animated. Mr. Worts is a professional politician, perfectly understands manipulating the wires, and has succeeded in most of his schemes by getting Democrats to vote for him. He is one of the blackest black republicans in our city, a man who has never allowed an opportunity to pass without doing all in his power to misrepresent and injure our party. We believe it is the determination of the voters of the First Ward never to elect Mannister Worts to any office in future, and we commend their resolve.”
When Worts was the approved Republican candidate for mayor in 1876, he was praised for his “character, merits and qualifications.” When he seemed to be preparing to mount a campaign to be the Republican Party’s nominee for state senator in 1883, however, the party’s reaction was quite different. The “machine” was supporting Frederick Lansing and Wort’s attempts to derail that plan were met with a sharp rebuke from John B. Alexander, editor of the Republican Party’s official organ, the Oswego Daily Times:“As our readers have already been informed Mr. Worts seems to be laboring under the impression that he has been badly treated by the republican party. He cherishes the belief, apparently, that his grievance warrants him taking up arms against that party. And why does he enlist to carry on the war? One reason and only one can be assigned and that is the reason of disappointment because the party refuses to make him its candidate for senator.” Continued Alexander, “He has seemed to act upon the theory that he was privileged to demand the unquestioned loyalty of all republicans to him but that loyalty to nobody in return should be demanded or expected.” Two years later, when the “machine” supported George B. Sloan over Worts, the response was similar.
In 1886, Worts was appointed a city assessor, a position he held through 1895. Assessors are never popular with the taxpayers and in 1895 the Democrats attacked Worts in an effort to prevent the re-election of John D. Higgins, the Republican mayoral candidate, accusing him and fellow assessor Alonzo H. Failing of deliberately leaving off the assessment rolls several wealthy men and drastically lowering the assessments of others to the detriment of the middle and poorer classes. Charles Bulger, city recorder and loyal Democrat, accused them of favoritism: “Our esteemed friends, Mannister Worts and Alonzo H. Failing, have undone themselves in making up the rolls. If the Democrats lose this fight, these two men will remain in office by the same power which put them there before. It is not a political question we have to deal with, it is a moral question.” Despite the fact that Higgins won, Worts was out of the assessor’s office.
Worts’ home life was filled with both joy and sorrow. He was married three times. His first two wives, Sarah and Mary J. Dofferty, were sisters and natives of Ireland. His third wife was Ann Parkinson, born in Yorkshire, England. In all, these women presented him with 10 children, six of whom reached adulthood. His eldest child, Mannister C. Jr., became a high ranking official in the New York State Conservation Department.
Although Worts handed over the day-to-day operations of the bakery to his son Albert, he nevertheless went to the store every day for many years thereafter. As he grew older, the local newspapers reported on various birthday celebrations and interviewed him about his recollections of life in Oswego when he was a young man.
In 1907 Worts suffered a stroke from which he reportedly made a good recovery. In the winter of 1908-1909, however, his health declined significantly leading to his death on March 21, 1909.
During the next several days the Oswego Daily Timesand the Oswego Daily Palladiumprinted obituaries and resolutions prepared by groups with which Worts had been associated, among them the Common Council, the Oswego County Savings Bank, and the First Methodist Episcopal Church. He was lauded for his fidelity to civic responsibility and for honesty in his business dealings. He was “untiring in his efforts to promote the best interests of the city and its citizens.”
After what was described in the local press as one of the largest funerals ever seen in Oswego, Mannister Worts was buried in the large family plot in Riverside Cemetery.
