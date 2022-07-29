Mannister Worts

Mannister Worts, a long time resident of Oswego City, was known not only for the high quality of his baked goods but also for his commitment to the community at large.

 Natalie J. Woodall

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall starts the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.

When Mannister Worts died in March 1909, obituaries and resolutions appearing in local newspapers lauded him as an outstanding citizen of Oswego City. Such esteem, however, was not always in evidence in the local press.

