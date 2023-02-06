New York would pay 100% of expenses for additional workers
ALBANY — Two bills in the State Legislature could help alleviate woes auditors have found at the Oswego County Department of Social Services.
The bills — sponsored by State Sen. John Mannion, D-Geddes — would help address workloads for DSS caseworkers, and provide them with increased and focused education on how to best help vulnerable populations. Mannion’s district encompasses parts of Oswego and Onondaga counties in the State Senate.
In a recent report by Syracuse-based consultants Bonadio Group, analysts concluded that Oswego County’s Child Protective Services is funded for 77 full-time positions, but only 55 caseworkers are employed, and about 30 left the department in 2022. Currently, the department has 25 caseworker openings, a spokesperson for the DSS told The Palladium-Times.
The Bonadio Group’s report indicates that a manageable caseload for an employee to handle should be about 15. More than half of the caseworkers in Oswego County are dealing with 16 to 25 at any given time.
Senate Bill S4077, introduced last Thursday by Democrat Jabari Brisport from Brooklyn and co-sponsored by Mannion, seeks to curb high caseloads for DSS workers.
“New York State would reimburse counties 100% of the cost of the new caseworkers that they would have had to hire in addition to what they already have to meet the standards set forth in the bill,” Mannion said. “Currently, New York State does cover up to 62% of the cost for CPS. The bill also strengthens oversight, and would require more data reporting by the counties.”
A provision in the bill estimates this would cost the state $18 million and would limit CPS initial investigations to two per caseworker per week.
The bill argues that New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services has taken this approach for years and has substantially lowered its caseload ratios to the benefit of the children. Versions of this bill have existed during prior Legislature sessions but have not yet made it to a vote.
The second bill, SB4969, would set requirements for caseworkers and supervisors to participate in training in developmental disability awareness, sensitivity and cultural competency, and sensitivity and implicit bias for CPS workers. Employees and supervisors would receive eight hours of in-service training annually, regardless of the year they were hired in.
New York State law requires annual training for individuals hired after 2006, but does not require annual training for individuals hired before 2006 or additional supervisors training.
Additionally, the current training does not educate workers on developmental disabilities nor cultural sensitivity.
As a former public school teacher, Mannion reflected on his experience dealing with vulnerable populations.
“It’s our duty to elevate these cases to the correct authority. We did that,” he said. “But I do know, in some cases, when you’re working with a vulnerable population, people may need additional training.”
Mannion is the current chair of the Senate Committee on Disabilities. He noted his chairship has informed his view on the need for proper training.
“We have to be sure that our staff is properly trained to be able to communicate with individuals with disabilities,” he said. “Sometimes, statements have been made about an inability to communicate effectively with someone with a disability, or not understanding maybe some health issues that could be related to their disability. Those excuses are pretty much unacceptable.”
On the openings at Oswego County DSS, Mannion said caseworkers and prospective social services workers need to know that they are supported and defended.
“They need to know that they are going to have a reasonable caseload to be able to work under. These are very challenging jobs and individuals that work in this capacity are put in very challenging situations,” he said. “People are drawn to it to help our neediest, but in a challenging employment environment, we can’t put additional barriers in front of people.”
