Mannion and Highway Dept.

Members of the Oswego County Highway Department were honored by New York State Senator John W. Mannion (fifth from left) and Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup (sixth from left) for assistance to western New York during the December storm. EMO Director Cathleen Palmitesso, Crew Leader Corey Holcomb, Highway Superintendent Shawn Walker and highway department workers are also in the photo.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO COUNTY — New York State Senator John W. Mannion presented state Senate proclamations to the Oswego County Highway Department crew that assisted Buffalo and Erie County following the holiday storm last month.

The proclamation praised the Oswego County highway workers for answering the call for help.

