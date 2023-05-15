OSWEGO — As legal recreational marijuana sales come closer to a reality in central New York, State Sen. John Mannion announced recently he has been appointed to serve on the new State Senate Subcommittee on Cannabis.
“Marijuana legalization in New York continues to be a work in progress, and my hope is this subcommittee will help deliver a farm-to-consumer ecosystem that corrects historic injustices, while creating jobs and economic opportunity,” said Mannion, D- Geddes, in a statement. “I’m also focused on the social issues that are inherent to using marijuana, including drugged driving and workplace safety.”
Mannion, whose district includes parts of Oswego County, said he agrees with Subcommittee Chairman Jeremy Cooney’s vision for the subcommittee as an outlet for entrepreneurs, advocates, industry and citizens with an interest in the new cannabis marketplace, and for it to serve as a connection with the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins announced the creation of the subcommittee in April to support the launch of the state’s new cannabis market and industry.
Mannion was a high school chemistry and biology teacher for 28 years and, according to a press release, “has a deep understanding of how marijuana use affects people as well as the cultivation and production processes.”
Subcommittees have a more limited function than standing Senate committees, said David Doyle, a spokesman for Mannion.
“Senate subcommittees allow the Senate to be directly engaged with stakeholders through hearings, round tables and town halls,” he said. “They differ from standing committees as no legislation will move through the subcommittee, but it may recommend legislative remedies for issues that come before it. It may also issue reports on specific topics and has the power to conduct investigations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.