OSWEGO — As legal recreational marijuana sales come closer to a reality in central New York, State Sen. John Mannion announced recently he has been appointed to serve on the new State Senate Subcommittee on Cannabis.

“Marijuana legalization in New York continues to be a work in progress, and my hope is this subcommittee will help deliver a farm-to-consumer ecosystem that corrects historic injustices, while creating jobs and economic opportunity,” said  Mannion, D- Geddes, in a statement. “I’m also focused on the social issues that are inherent to using marijuana, including drugged driving and workplace safety.”

Tags