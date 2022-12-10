OSWEGO — Pending a number of objected ballots that need to be ruled on by a State Supreme Court judge, Sen. John Mannion holds a lead in the race for the State Senate’s 50th District seat.

Following a historic hand recount of some 120,000 ballots, in the counties of Onondaga and Oswego, Mannion, D-Geddes, closed out the week leading by about 47 votes. The 50th State Senate District encompasses parts of Oswego County and Onondaga County.

