OSWEGO — Pending a number of objected ballots that need to be ruled on by a State Supreme Court judge, Sen. John Mannion holds a lead in the race for the State Senate’s 50th District seat.
Following a historic hand recount of some 120,000 ballots, in the counties of Onondaga and Oswego, Mannion, D-Geddes, closed out the week leading by about 47 votes. The 50th State Senate District encompasses parts of Oswego County and Onondaga County.
Vote totals in both counties after the recount stand at 61,585 votes for Mannion and 61,538 for Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff.
In Oswego County, Shiroff leads the race with 18,793 votes to Mannion’s 10,844. In Onondaga County, Mannion garnered 50,741 votes, while Shiroff notched 42,745.
“A long and challenging campaign is approaching its conclusion and I’m excited to have maintained the lead and look forward to making this victory official,” Mannion said in a press release. “I am incredibly grateful to the board workers and the dozens of volunteers who helped oversee the count.”
Mannion is a former teacher and union leader who was elected to the State Senate in 2020. He is the only Democrat to have represented this district in about 50 years.
Shiroff addressed the recount in a Facebook post on her campaign page.
“I am incredibly grateful for the hard work (of the Onondaga County and Oswego County Boards of Elections) and that of the individuals working on hand counting so many votes. As frustrating as this long process is, it is more important to be accurate than quick,” she said.
“Speculating further would be unfair to the democratic system and to
you the voters.”
Shiroff is a program analyst for Onondaga County’s office of economic development.
The recount went on for about seven days, after both candidates led recount lawsuits, asking the boards of elections of both counties to recanvas all ballots.
On election night, Shiroff held a small lead over Mannion, thanks in part to a late surge in votes coming from Oswego County.
A number of objected ballots need to be ruled on by the court before the results are final.
Despite Mannion’s lead, the winner of the race won’t be determined until State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte rules on more than 180 ballots that have been objected to by the campaigns.
An update to election law in 2021 allowed witnesses and attorneys for both campaigns to object to ballots on the grounds of ambiguous intent or markings and text on the ballots.
These objections are made with the rationale that the ballots are unclear.
