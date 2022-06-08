OSWEGO — Incumbent Democrat John Mannion — a Syracuse native, life-long educator, and advocate of people with disabilities — will seek a second term in the State Senate this fall in a district that now includes Oswego County.
Mannion, D-Geddes, will face Manlius Republican Rebecca Shiroff in the general election come Nov. 8. The battleground, New York’s 50th Senate District, no longer includes areas in Cayuga County and the city of Syracuse that Mannion currently represents. Instead, the 50th Senate District now encompasses portions of Oswego County, including Fulton and the city and town of Oswego, as well as the northern half of Onondaga County.
Changes to the district were approved by a state Supreme Court Judge in late May, as part of a shakeup of state legislature and congressional districts concocted by a court-appointed neutral arbitrator. Mannion was originally elected to the State Senate in 2020, after Republican Bob Antonacci stepped down from his Senate seat in late 2019. Prior to Mannion’s election, the seat had been controlled by the GOP for about 50 years.
Despite now having to represent New Yorkers in a different county, Mannion is no stranger to Oswego.
The former biology teacher and union leader earned his master’s degree in secondary science education at SUNY Oswego. Mannion also completed his early student teaching period at John C. Birdlebough High School in Phoenix. But above all, Mannion said, Oswego County shares some similarities with other municipalities represented at the local level by Republican lawmakers.
“I believe that I agree with my constituents more than we disagree,” Mannion told The Palladium-Times this week. “We want to make sure that we have a clean environment, that we have good schools for our kids, and that we have good jobs.”
Being a member of the majority party, Mannion said, helps achieve those goals.
“I truly believe that there’s importance in being in the majority. I have seen it firsthand,” Mannion said, referring to the overwhelming Democratic majorities in the State Senate and Assembly. “I saw it here in my current district. When we’re driving legislation, getting our voice into the conversation, and prioritizing certain items in the budget, that is where being in the room (with majority leadership) is very important.”
Though he did not use any adjectives to describe his brand of Democratic politics, Mannion said he is more attuned to the needs of central New Yorkers than he is receptive to progressive causes spearheaded by Democratic caucus colleagues elsewhere in the state.
“I support many things to help our most vulnerable; education, child care and health care. But I also understand the place where I grew up and I understand where most people are coming from. I’m here to represent everybody,” he said. “I’m already doing that in my current district. We don’t play hunger games in the 50th Senate District with Senator John Mannion. I’m here to help every town supervisor and mayor regardless of party affiliation.”
Mannion has already established himself in Albany during his first term as an advocate of people with disabilities. The Geddes Democrat became the first ever chair of the New York Senate Standing Committee on Disabilities during his first term.
“This is a community that has been largely overlooked for a long period of time,” Mannion said. “And we have a long way to go, but we have had a lot of great victories as it relates to employment for people with disabilities as it relates to the services that are provided.”
One of Mannion’s main quests during his first term has been to address a shortage of workers helping provide services to people with disabilities. In a report compiled by the Rockefeller Institute in 2021 and prepared for the New York State Industries for the Disabled (NYSID), a survey found that provider agencies report vacancies in one out of every four direct care positions.
Staffing at relevant agencies and tending to vulnerable populations is of utmost importance, Mannion said. In Oswego County, staffing, neglect, and mismanagement has been a deservedly publicized issue as of late, with all of those issues being linked to the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks last year. Brooks battled cerebral palsy throughout his life and died of sepsis and malnutrition despite several visits from Child Protective Services staff.
“It’s horrifying to hear,” Mannion said of the case. “What I’ve seen in (Oswego and) other countries is that, when decisions are being made, it’s sometimes the protecting of our most vulnerable where those budgets get cut.”
Mannion referred to two of the bills he has co-sponsored regarding social services caseworkers. The first one, he said, is related to training for Child Protective Services to best handle cases of children with disabilities.
“One of the items that was in the media that was very difficult to read was that a case worker (in Brooks’ case) had mentioned that they had difficulty communicating with (Brooks),” he said. “That just cannot be an excuse.”
The other bill relates to caseworkers’ caseloads, which have long been touted across the state as burdensome. Mannion said the bill would place a cap on the maximum workload caseworkers have to take on. Neither bill was voted on during the 2021-22 legislative session, but Mannion said he plans on continuing his advocacy on that front.
Oswego County also holds a key to the state’s lofty energy goals set for 2035. Prior to the county being included in the 50th Senate District, Mannion noted, he met with representatives from Oswego County’s nuclear plants to learn about the importance of nuclear energy.
“I am a big supporter (of nuclear energy), he said. “(Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station and James A. Fitzpatrick Nuclear Power Plant) provide lots of great jobs and they are a part of the solution (of transitioning to a green energy grid). Removing them from the solution gives us really no pathway forward.”
The reliability of the energy produced by the nuclear power plants, Mannion said, make them a valuable asset for New York’s green energy plan.
“The amount of energy that comes out of those plants is substantial,” he said. “We have seen in other places in the country that a lack of the reliability factor is problematic.”
As the 2021-22 legislative session came to a close last week, Mannion reflected on a first term that included advocacy for green tech jobs in upstate New York, better access to broadband internet in rural areas, and proper elections staffing. One of the biggest learning curves for Mannion has been prioritizing legislation amid a sea of requests from other senators all over the state. Particularly during the budget process and late in the session, he added.
“We just want to make sure our legislation is prioritized,” he said. “I did not come into the Senate to just go along or climb a political ladder. That’s not what I’m in this for. I think it’s important that people stand up to their own leadership and stand up to their own parties. I think in central New York, we have a history of that.”
