John Mannion

SYRACUSE — Incumbent John Mannion retained his seat in the State Senate by a razor-thin margin of 10 votes after an arduous recount process.

Mannion, D-Geddes, staved off a strong challenge from Republican Rebecca Shiroff, after state Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte ruled on objected ballots after one of the area’s largest hand recounts ever. 

