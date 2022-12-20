Windy with periods of rain and snow in the morning turning to snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 46F with temps falling sharply to near 20. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
SYRACUSE — Incumbent John Mannion retained his seat in the State Senate by a razor-thin margin of 10 votes after an arduous recount process.
Mannion, D-Geddes, staved off a strong challenge from Republican Rebecca Shiroff, after state Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte ruled on objected ballots after one of the area’s largest hand recounts ever.
Mannion represents the 50th District, which encompasses parts of Onondaga and Oswego counties.
Mannion, a former teacher and union leader who was first elected to the State Senate in 2020, issued a statement late Monday reflecting on the win. He is the only Democrat to have represented this district in about 50 years.
“With no more votes left to count this race is over, and I’m honored to have been re-elected to represent in the New York State Senate, the place that my family and I have lived in and loved our entire lives,” he said in a statement. “I can’t wait to hit the ground running and continue to deliver great things for my constituents and all of central New York including making Micron a success, having excellent schools, safe communities, a robust economy, a clean environment, reliable energy, and an unwavering support for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.”
More than 123,000 votes were cast in the race, according to reports from Syracuse.com.
With Mannion’s victory, Democrats will keep a 43-seat majority in the Senate when elected officials return to Albany next month.
Shiroff, a Manlius Republican who works as a program analyst for Onondaga County’s Office of Economic Development, conceded the race and thanked her supporters on social media late Monday.
“Getting to know the people of the 50th Senate District has been an incredible experience,” she said on Twitter. “This race has proven how important it is to make your voice heard and how important every single vote is.
“I want to thank my family, team, and all of my amazing supporters. This campaign has always been about you, the people. While we are disappointed about the result of this Senate race, I am committed to continuing the fight to give a voice to the people of central New York.”
