OSWEGO — A man who hit an Oswego County Sheriff’s deputy while drunk at a graduation party last summer will likely be sentenced to state prison next week in county court, according to Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes.
Travis Thompson, 40, of the town of Oswego, faces two to seven years in prison when he is sentenced on Tuesday by Oswego County Court Judge Armen Nazarian.
The case began on June 26 with a call that two people were arguing and possibly getting into a physical fight at a family’s graduation party in the town of Oswego.
Deputy Edward Carney — who was nearby, just beginning his shift and familiar with the family — responded to the party, said Oakes. But when he arrived the situation had already calmed down. Carney spent a few minutes visiting with people he knew at the party.
“And just as he was getting ready to leave, Mr. Thompson sucker-punched him,” Oakes said.
There was no apparent reason Thompson hit Carney, Oakes said, though Thompson’s lawyer indicated that Thompson was highly intoxicated at the time. Carney took Thompson into custody and other police officers responded to help.
Oakes said Carney’s jaw was broken in the incident and he suffered a concussion. His jaw had to be wired shut and he was out of work for several months.
The incident involving Thompson and Carney has not previously been publicly reported. It has, however, circulated on social media. In August, Carney’s wife, Chris Moody Carney, published a post on Facebook denouncing prosecutors for being willing to make a deal with Thompson and saying she believed the district attorney’s office was not supportive of law enforcement. It was shared hundreds of times.
After Thompson’s arrest, prosecutors brought the case before a grand jury, which indicted him in late July on charges of second-degree assault, assaulting a police officer and third-degree assault.
The two top counts of the indictment are felonies, while third-degree assault is a misdemeanor.
Prosecutors added the misdemeanor charge because one of the required elements for the felony charges is that they have to occur while the officer is performing his duties. Carney had finished responding to the call and was preparing to leave when he was punched. Oakes said existing case law likely would have supported the charges, but the misdemeanor charge was included in case a jury made a distinction.
Oakes said his office was willing to let Thompson plead to the lower felony count, but insisted on prison time and was willing to let the judge decide on the sentence.
Prosecutors met with Carney, a 14-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, several times and discussed the case. Oakes said Carney was satisfied with the outcome as long as Thompson pleaded to a charge that acknowledged he had assaulted a police officer.
For that reason, Thompson pleaded on Oct. 18 to the attempted assault of a police officer, a felony.
Oakes said his office contacted the state Division of Criminal Justice Services and found that over the last five years charges of assaulting a police officer or attempted assault of a police officer had been brought fewer than 10 times in the 55 upstate counties of New York. The most common sentence was three years, information that was shared with the judge, he said.
In addition to prison, the district attorney’s office has asked the court to order restitution for Carney’s medical bills.
The county is self-insured and the county legislature approved a resolution at its year-end December meeting to commence litigation against Thompson to recover medical bills not otherwise covered by court-ordered restitution.
Sheriff Don Hilton and a representative for the sheriff’s deputies union did not immediately return phone calls Wednesday.
