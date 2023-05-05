SYRACUSE — An Onondaga County man who got into a high-speed chase with federal agents that led into Oswego County, where he then ditched his vehicle, has admitted to drug trafficking and gun charges.

Eugene Gilbert, 30, of Clay, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, as well as possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.

