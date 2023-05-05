SYRACUSE — An Onondaga County man who got into a high-speed chase with federal agents that led into Oswego County, where he then ditched his vehicle, has admitted to drug trafficking and gun charges.
Eugene Gilbert, 30, of Clay, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, as well as possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
As part of his guilty plea, Gilbert admitted that on Nov. 4, 2021, when special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration tried to execute search warrants on his vehicle and house in Clay, he fled in his Dodge Ram pickup truck.
He led the DEA and officers from other police agencies on a high-speed car chase on Interstate 81. They broke off the chase near Parish for safety reasons.
Soon after, Gilbert’s pickup was discovered abandoned near the village of Parish. Prosecutors said Gilbert left behind a bag with 50 grams of cocaine, 39 grams of cocaine base and six grams of fentanyl. They also found a loaded 9mm pistol in a nearby Dumpster. DEA agents recovered both the drugs and the handgun.
Gilbert was arrested on Dec. 17, 2021, after a second chase with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
As part of his guilty plea Gilbert, who had been a target in a drug trafficking case, admitted to distributing fentanyl on four separate occasions between Oct. 14, 2021 and Nov. 2, 2021.
Gilbert will be sentenced in Syracuse on Sept. 13. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the drug charges, a five-year mandatory consecutive sentence on the gun charge, a maximum fine of $1 million and at least three years post-prison supervised release.
The DEA, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, Syracuse Police Department, and Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force investigated the case with help from Border Patrol, state troopers and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
