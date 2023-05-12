Man killed in accident involving tractor, backhoe By KEN STURTZ ksturtz@palltimes.com May 12, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PALERMO — A man was killed in an accident involving a tractor and a piece of equipment, the Oswego County Sheriff's Office said.Sheriff's deputies and McFee Ambulance responded to 77 Island Road in the town of Palermo at 3:27 p.m. Monday.An investigation revealed that William Winks, 63, and several family members were trying to connect a backhoe attachment to his tractor. At some point, Winks became trapped between the tractor and the backhoe, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said the incident appeared to be an accident and is not being investigated as a criminal matter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Newsnow Recommended for you News Now Partnership with Verizon to boost service in Oswego Cellphone catches fire at Bodley High School Man killed in accident involving tractor, backhoe SUNY Oswego students, parents can celebrate Saturday Guide to school board elections in Oswego County Legislature approves pay study Latest e-Edition May 12, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego County Tax Auction of delinquent properties begins FridayFulton students in crash were high school sweetheartsBrady H. NiverFulton teen dies eight days after girlfriend was killed in car crashRonald Lloyd SharkeyFulton high school student dies in car crashRylee Marion BartlettRobert (Bob) L. DugerCops: Trooper, deputy hurt after suspect grabs TaserAndrew (Andy) R. Dolch Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes ssi����|��|&��!�p��@��<��a8;��D��H��L��P��T��X��\��`��d��h��l��p�a8HW��A�a<���DK��A`�aL�aH;�|�&W����T,A����8,@� HX�A�a<��a@HU1�A��@��t,A� ��xH`%�A�atHTـA��t8!��|� �|�����N� C�$*StringBuffer.ReplaceAll%%oss����|��|&��!�p�a8;��<���@��D��H��L��P��T��X��\��`��d��h��l��p��t��x�a8HT�AHTe�A�a@HS�A��@<`�|b.HTq�A�aDHdU�A�a@��<���@��<��xHS��A;��@�aLHS��A��L�aHHS��A��HHA1`�aH,@� HUy�A�aH<` D|�.HV�A�aL,@� HUM�A�aTHS1�A;��T�aPHS�A��PH@�`�aP,@� HU �A�aP<` Joy 3 BDRM West Sideapartment Oswegonot hud approved no smoking Jobs Joy CLEANING SPECIALIST IMMEDIATE P/TOPENING FORENERGETICWORKERS.EXPERIENCEDPREFERRED BUT WILL TRAIN. NO Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
