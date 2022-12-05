OSWEGO — A man found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle blocking an intersection was arrested on charges of illegally possessing several firearms, Oswego police said.
Officers responded at 12:13 p.m. Thursday to a complaint of a man sleeping in a car that was blocking the intersection at West Second and West Schuyler streets.
They found Jace E. Eastman, 23, of 191 W. Seneca St., sitting in the driver’s seat asleep, with a 9mm handgun between his legs, police said.
A field sobriety test given by the officers determined that Eastman was not impaired and he told them he was tired from being up all night, said Capt. Damian Waters.
Officers checked and discovered Eastman did not have a valid pistol permit for the handgun. He also had a small number of Oxycodone pills that weren’t prescribed to him, Waters said.
Investigators with the Oswego City Drug Task Force, as well as the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, assisted with the investigation. The city task force, working with Oswego police and the Oswego County Drug Task Force, later executed a search warrant at Eastman’s home.
Waters said police seized an illegally modified AR-15 rifle and several large capacity ammunition magazines, which aren’t legal to possess.
Eastman was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of an ammunition-feeding device, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arraigned in Oswego County Central Arraignment Part court and released. He’s scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court on Dec. 22.
Waters said police are continuing to investigate and asked anyone with information about the incident or Eastman to call Sgt. Bryan Thompson at 315-297-1482.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.