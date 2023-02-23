TOWN OF SCRIBA — A Scriba man died Thursday morning following a two-vehicle collision in the Town of Scriba, according to a press release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Gayne, 52, of Scriba, died after the pickup truck he was driving was struck by a UPS truck, the release stated.
At about 10:05 a.m. Thursday, members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of county routes 51A and 29 in the town of Scriba.
The UPS truck was traveling west on County Route 51A, stopped at a stop sign, and then entered the intersection with County Route 29, where it struck a pickup truck traveling southbound on County Route 29, the sheriff’s department release stated.
Gayne was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no reported injuries to the UPS driver, and there were no passengers in either vehicle, the press release stated.
According to a separate press release from the Scriba Fire Department, the Scriba Fire Department asked the Oswego department to respond to help extricate the pickup driver, who was trapped in his vehicle.
Crews from both fire departments simultaneously began extricating the driver. He was removed from the pickup truck after about 15 minutes and moved to the waiting Menter Ambulance, that release stated.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office release also noted assistance from the New York State Police, the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department, and Menter Ambulance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.