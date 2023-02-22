WEST MONROE — Troopers responding to an unrelated call found a severely emaciated dog living in a room filled with feces and urine.
Bryon D. Phillips, 38, of West Monroe, was charged on Monday with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony.
The New York State Police said Phillips was arrested following an investigation that started on Feb. 10 when troopers were asked to assist county probation officers for an unrelated complaint at a residence on Potter Road West Monroe.
Trooper Kylie Black, who is a K-9 officer, discovered a chocolate Labrador retriever named Chance in a back addition to the residence, separate from the house.
State police said it appeared that the dog had not been let outside in months because there was feces and urine throughout the room. The dog did not have access to food or water and was severely emaciated, state police said.
The canine was immediately seized by troopers and was treated for various medical issues by the Highland Animal Hospital in Central Square.
State police said the dog, which is about 6 or 7 ears old, was roughly 30 pounds underweight when found, but with assistance from the New Day Animal Rescue, it is expected to make a full recovery and be adopted.
Phillips was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear before a judge in Oswego Centralized Arraignment Part court on Wednesday.
