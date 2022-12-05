Anthony Waldron

Anthony Waldron

 OSWEGO — The Palermo man charged with murder in the death of his stepson last year plans to put his fate in the hands of an Oswego County jury.

Anthony Waldron’s lawyer, Salvatore Lanza, said prosecutors have not offered a plea bargain but that his client isn’t interested in one anyway and is determined to go to trial in the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks.

Recommended for you