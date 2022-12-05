OSWEGO — The Palermo man charged with murder in the death of his stepson last year plans to put his fate in the hands of an Oswego County jury.
Anthony Waldron’s lawyer, Salvatore Lanza, said prosecutors have not offered a plea bargain but that his client isn’t interested in one anyway and is determined to go to trial in the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks.
“We’re going to let the jury decide this case,” Lanza said. “There’s not going to be any admission, any plea bargain that he’s going to admit to.”
Anthony Waldron, 46, and his wife, Lisa Waldron, 43, were initially charged in March with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. They were arraigned in July on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
The Waldrons were released in July on bail and electronic monitoring.
Police said Brooks, who had cerebral palsy, died May 9, 2021, as a result of sepsis and malnutrition. The youth weighed just 55 pounds, the average weight of a child half his age. Investigations found that Brooks had numerous open and bleeding sores on his body as well as an exposed tailbone and a hip implant that was visible through his skin.
During a court appearance last week, Judge Armen Nazarian set Anthony Waldron’s trial for April 10. Lisa Waldron, who was Brooks’ biological mother, is being prosecuted separately. Her trial date hasn’t been set.
The judge agreed to Lanza’s request for subpoenas of all records concerning Brooks from the Mexico schools, where he was a student, and the county Department of Social Services.
A report by the state Office of Children and Family Services accused Social Services of mishandling reports of abuse and neglect, failing to follow through on many of the allegations against Brooks’ parents.
In court, Lanza took issue with photos he said prosecutors planned to introduce. The images taken by sheriff’s deputies inside the Waldron home were of Brooks’ wheelchair, he said.
Teachers and staff at Brooks’ school told sheriff’s deputies that the wheelchair’s cushion reeked of urine, was covered in black mold and was stuffed with dryer sheets to cover the smell.
Lanzsa was unsure if deputies had a search warrant when they entered the home or if Lisa Waldron had given them permission to enter, but said Anthony Waldron had not given permission for the search.
“He was emphatic when he said and insisted that he never gave the police any consent, written or oral, to enter the house,” Lanza said. “My client alleges they just came to the door and said, ‘We’re coming in.’”
Nazarian did not rule on the photos during Anthony Waldron’s court appearance last week.
