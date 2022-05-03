OSWEGO — An Oswego man was arrested and charged after he barricaded himself in a residence Monday.
Marcus M. Miller, 39, of Oswego, was charged with robbery in the first degree, a Class C felony, criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.
The Oswego Police Department was initially dispatched to a residence on East 7th Street for a domestic dispute complaint. The call came in at 12:51 p.m. Monday. Police said the responding officers were told the dispute stemmed from personal property inside the home.
“During the dispute, a male threatened family members with a shotgun,” the OPD press release stated.
OPD Captain Damian Waters said Miller refused to exit the house. Throughout the incident, Waters said Miller was “willing to communicate” with law enforcement on the scene.
Waters told The Palladium-Times that the situation was never deemed a “hostage situation,” and he thought things got carried away on social media. The family came out to law enforcement officials at the initial call, Waters said.
OPD called the situation a standoff, Waters said.
A perimeter was set up around the residence and a one-block area was secured. There was a shelter-in-place order put out by police, which was lifted late Monday night. Waters said repeatedly there was no threat to the general public.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow thanked OPD and the area neighbors “for their cooperation” during the incident.
Around 7:45 p.m., Waters confirmed that Miller was the only one in the home.
Miller exited the residence a little after 10 p.m., after the nine-and-a-half-hour negotiation, and was taken into custody “without incident,” the OPD press release stated. Waters noted that Miller was going to be interviewed by OPD that night.
Officers conducted a search of the residence and located a loaded shotgun, OPD said.
Miller was transported to Oswego County CAP Court and was held pending arraignment.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Investigator James LaDue at 315-236-4854. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.
OPD was assisted by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office emergency response team and their negotiators, New York State Police K9, Menter Ambulance, Oswego Fire Department and the U.S. Border Patrol.
