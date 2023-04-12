HASTINGS — A West Monroe man is accused of shooting another man during an altercation early Tuesday in Hastings, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said.
Nathaniel L. Perry, 18, was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm, both felonies.
Deputies responded at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday to U.S. Route 11 just northeast of the Brewerton bridge in Hastings to check a welfare complaint. Several people in the area had called 911 and reported hearing the sound of a car accident or of a gunshot.
The sheriff’s office said an investigation determined that Perry shot a 22-year-old man in the leg during an altercation that included several other people.
Perry and the man knew each other, the sheriff’s office said.
The man was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life threatening the sheriff’s office said.
State troopers, Oswego police, Onondaga County sheriff’s deputies, Cicero police, DeWitt police and the Caughdenoy Volunteer Fire Department assisted deputies.
The sheriff’s office did not say what led to the altercation or how the other agencies were involved in the investigation.
Perry was found and arrested Tuesday night.
He was arraigned Wednesday morning in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court and ordered held at the county jail on $2,000 bail or $4,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office said it is continuing to investigate and asked anyone with information about the case to call 315-349-3411.
