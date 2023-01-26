Austin S. Tennant

SCHROEPPEL — When authorities announced the arrest of a man accused of repeatedly accessing child pornography, they said he’d been arrested last year and held at the county jail on bail, but then released without posting bail.

Austin S. Tennant, 28, of Schroeppel, was charged in August 2022 with seven counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

