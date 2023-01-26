SCHROEPPEL — When authorities announced the arrest of a man accused of repeatedly accessing child pornography, they said he’d been arrested last year and held at the county jail on bail, but then released without posting bail.
Austin S. Tennant, 28, of Schroeppel, was charged in August 2022 with seven counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child.
He was arraigned in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) court, which rotates arraignment duties among local judges. Hannibal Judge Eugene Hafner set bail at $20,000 or $40,000 bond.
But days later, Tennant appeared in Oswego County Court before Judge Armen Nazarian for a bail review hearing. Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody said Nazarian released Tennant to pre-trial release, meaning Tennant did not have to post bail.
Moody said Tennant was released over the objection of the district attorney’s office. He said he did not know what specific conditions accompanied the release, but that Tennant was ordered by the court to stay off of electronic devices.
Pre-trial release terms and conditions can vary greatly, but typically a defendant at least has to make weekly phone contact with the probation department.
Tennant was arrested again on Tuesday. The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said he had continued accessing child pornography from his home.
He was arraigned in CAP court where
Redfield Judge Dory Dumas ordered Tennant held on $30,000 bail, $60,000 fully secured bond or $300,000 partially secured bond at 10%.
Nazarian, who is temporarily hearing cases in Onondaga County, did not return an email Thursday asking his reasoning for releasing Tennant without bail. Dumas, reached by phone, confirmed that she had arraigned Tennant, but declined to discuss the case.
Dumas did say that when an individual is held in jail on a felony charge, it is standard practice for a county court judge to review bail, typically within three to five days.
Dumas said that’s because county court judges are attorneys, while town and village judges aren’t required to be.
Sheriff’s deputies had originally begun investigating in 2021 after receiving information that “child sexual abuse material” was being sent on the social media platform Snapchat from a house in Schroeppel.
In January 2022, deputies executed a search warrant at the house, seizing electronic devices, including the personal cellphone of Tennant who resided there.
The sheriff’s office said it had the seized devices forensically examined and got records from several social media platforms. The sheriff’s office said cellphones belonging to Tennant were used to access accounts associated with child pornography and that his personal cellphone had child pornography on it.
An investigation was ongoing and deputies learned that child pornography was still being uploaded to Snapchat from Tennant’s home address, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies executed another search warrant on Aug. 11, 2022. Tennant’s cellphone was seized again. The sheriff’s office said a forensic examination linked his phone to new accounts showing child pornography.
In January, the sheriff’s office learned that child pornography was again being sent on social media accounts from Tennant’s home address. Deputies executed another search warrant at his home on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said Tennant was found inside his home with a tablet containing child pornography.
He was charged with seven additional counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, one count of disseminating indecent material to a minor and one count of use of a child sexual performance. He had not made bail by Thursday afternoon.
