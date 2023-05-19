FULTON — Fred and Sharyn Strickland began that Sunday with the joy of witnessing their oldest granddaughter being baptized.
Just hours later, they were trapped in the crunched metal of a wrecked minivan on the side of a rain-soaked highway.
The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. on April 30, on state Route 48 in Granby.
Sheriff’s deputies said Rylee Bartlett, 17, was driving north when her vehicle entered into the opposite lane and collided with a minivan. She died at the scene. Her passenger, Brady Niver, 16, died eight days later. They were juniors at G. Ray Bodley High School who had dated for several years.
The accident also left Fred, 71, and Sharyn, 69, severely injured and forced them to remain in the hospital for weeks afterward.
But in an interview from Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, Fred Strickland said he and his family have relied on their strong Christian faith as they process everything that’s happened.
“We can take comfort in the fact that he (God) is in control,” Strickland said. “And that somehow he is going to use this to benefit what he is going to do.”
Strickland’s family has also taken comfort in the stream of get-well cards, balloons and flowers they’ve received. Members of their family’s church stitched them a quilt with Bible verses on it.
Many of the people who’ve sent items don’t know them. Strickland said the outpouring of support is even more heartwarming given the fact that he and his wife live several states away in Maine.
“The community here has really surprised us,” he said. “We never expected get-well cards from total strangers and flowers from people; so it’s just been overwhelming.”
The Stricklands were in Oswego County that weekend visiting family. Their son, daughter-in-law and five grandchildren live in Fulton.
They made the 10-hour trip from their home in Caribou, a community in northern Maine near the Canadian border, to be here when their oldest granddaughter, Alison, who is in the ninth grade, was baptized at Beacon Baptist Church in Clay.
After church, they ate lunch at a restaurant and went to their son’s house in Fulton. Strickland helped his son with some home-improvement projects and they visited with their family before deciding to head back to their hotel near Baldwinsville to pack for the return trip on Monday morning. They took the back route on Route 48. It was raining hard so Strickland slowed down.
South of Thunder Island Amusement Park, the highway curves like an S across two small bridges over a portion of the Oswego River. Strickland said he saw the other vehicle headed north across the second bridge. It appeared to be hydroplaning and crossed the center line, becoming perpendicular, he said. When he realized they were going to have an accident, Strickland said he hit the brakes and pulled the steering wheel toward the side of the road. He had been in several accidents in the past.
“So this wasn’t a shock to me, I knew what I needed to do,” he said. “I was trying to do everything I could to avoid the accident or minimize the impact of the accident.”
But the two vehicles collided and Strickland said his minivan ended up smashed against a guardrail, which shattered the windshield. When everything stopped spinning and moving, he could see the other vehicle about eight to 10 feet away.
Strickland said he stayed alert through the crash, but his wife was unconscious in the passenger seat and he thought she had been killed.
“At first, she wasn’t responding to my words,” he said. “Then she started moving a bit.”
Strickland tried to free his wife but they were both stuck in the minivan; emergency responders soon swarmed around the crash, working to free her and then him.
Sharyn has a broken pelvis and sternum. Doctors had to remove a cast on her wrist and operate because it wasn’t healing properly. She was in the ICU for several days and is still using a wheelchair. Fred injured his leg from his foot to his hip and has had several surgeries to repair the damage.
Strickland said physical therapy has helped with their recovery, as has he and his wife being able to share a hospital room. He said he hoped to be released from the hospital this weekend so he could stay with his son and continue with outpatient physical therapy.
He said his wife is making progress but will likely need another week or two and then may have to go to an intermediate-care facility to continue recovering.
Strickland said it would probably be months before he and his wife are well enough to return to Maine where they’ve lived the past few years. He had a 21-year career in the Air Force and then spent 17 years working with Civil Air Patrol.
He teaches cyber security and computer science at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. His wife was a substitute teacher before retiring.
Strickland said that as difficult as the past few weeks have been, he was encouraged that what happened had led others to examine their Christian faith. It was something he and his wife discussed with Niver’s mother, Heather Higgins Niver, when she visited them while her son was in the hospital.
“She was not angry at God or us,” he said. “We tried to comfort her as best we could.”
