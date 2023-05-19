Stricklands with granddaughter

Fred Strickland said he hit the brakes and swerved to try to miss the car he and his wife collided with. He injured his leg from his foot to his hip and has had several surgeries to repair the damage.

FULTON  — Fred and Sharyn Strickland began that Sunday with the joy of witnessing their oldest granddaughter being baptized.

Just hours later, they were trapped in the crunched metal of a wrecked minivan on the side of a rain-soaked highway.

