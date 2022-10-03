Sharon Lynett

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Media Group, publishers of The Palladium-Times, The Fulton Valley News, The Finger Lakes Vacationer, The Oswego County Advertiser, and online at OswegoCountyNewsNow.com, has hired Sharon Lynett as its new publisher.

The announcement was made Monday by Sample News Group, parent company of the Oswego County Media Group.

