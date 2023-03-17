OSWEGO — Mathis Calvin III spent his final days as superintendent of the Oswego City School District this past week.
With his last official day today, Calvin, 50, resigned before the end of his three-year contract to take a superintendent position at Lockport City School District in western New York.
“Both are great communities,” Calvin said of Oswego and Lockport.
Calvin reflected on his time in Oswego with a question-and-answer session with The Palladium-Times. While he agreed to be available for his photograph to be taken, he answered questions from The Palladium-Times only by writing responses to submitted questions.
List of your acccomplishments
• Created and enacted a multi-year strategic plan with district stakeholders that now serves as a road map to district
• Increased the graduation rate to 84.5% from less than 80% several years ago.
• Completed Phase 1-3a of our $63.1 million capital improvement plan and an emergency soil remediation project
• Put into place additional dual enrollment — college courses for students at Oswego High School
• Added a series of social and emotional services for students across the district (an additional behaviorist, social workers, mental health staff, etc.)
• Reopened all of the districts schools during an unprecedented pandemic
• Worked to ensure that the Oswego Middle School was taken off of the NYSED school improvement list (the school is now projected to be removed from the NYSED Comprehensive School Improvement list within the next couple of months); and
• Built and sustained partnerships with local and countywide services and programs in an effort to meet the needs of our students ( i.e. On Point Services, SUNY Oswego, Connext Care, CMOO, Liberty Services, etc.).
How did your experience at Oswego compare with your initial expectations or impressions?
Oswego met all of my expectations and/or impressions. Prior to my arrival, my feeling was that while in Oswego I would find a staff and community that cares for all students and would do whatever was needed to support them.
Words of encouragement or advices for someone stepping into this role?
Stay true to yourself and your belief systems and always remember, students come first. We are here to educate, inspire and empower all students.
Is there anything you feel you’d like more time to work on, or that you’d like to see continued with the next administration?
Yes. I would encourage the next administration to continue the efforts and plans that are outlined in the district‘s strategic plan. District stakeholders spent a great deal of time developing and enacting this plan. It is working and if continued it is my belief that the district will only continue to grow and move forward in a positive manner.
In what ways did your experience at Oswego change you?
During the pandemic I witnessed staff, students and parents demonstrating with a spirit of resiliency every day. This reinforced my belief that through collaborative efforts, pretty much anything can be accomplished for our students.
What do you perceive as the district’s biggest challenges moving forward?
It is my feeling that our biggest challenge will be to continue to “adapt and/or change” our programs and practices in an effort to meet the diverse needs of our students. Our students are different from how they were 20 and 30 years ago. They are now digital citizens who have lived through a pandemic. With that said, we need to be able to adapt to their needs, and this will require that we continue to reflect on our practices and change them, when needed.
What is the district’s biggest asset?
Our staff. Without the staff, none of the work that we do each day could be accomplished.
Is there anything you’ll miss?
I will truly miss our students and our staff. Our students are bright, articulate and creative, and our staff put forth great efforts each day to meet the needs of our students. I am thankful for the wonderful opportunity that I have had to work with the entire Oswego City School District learning community. I wish the entire community the very best!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.