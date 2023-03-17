Mathis Calvin III

Mathis Calvin III poses on the steps of Oswego High School during his last week on the job as superintendent of the Oswego City School District before he takes a similar position with the Lockport City School District in western New York.

 Allison Kanaley photo

OSWEGO —  Mathis Calvin III spent his final days as superintendent of the Oswego City School District this past week. 

With his last official day today, Calvin, 50, resigned before the end of his three-year contract to take a superintendent position at Lockport City School District in western New York.

