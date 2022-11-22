OSWEGO — Scott Roby, a physics and astronomy professor who taught at SUNY Oswego for 35 years, has died.
He death was reported in an email sent on Tuesday to school faculty and students from SUNY Oswego Officer in Charge Mary Toale. He was 68.
Roby was also the planetarium director at the college. He played a key role in establishing the planetarium in 2013, when the Shineman Center opened on campus. He originally joined the faculty at SUNY Oswego in 1987 “with a love of astronomy,” Toale wrote.
He was named the director of the former Charles H. Jerred Planetarium in what used to be Piez Hall in 2001, introducing weekly free public shows that began in 2006. “As someone who enjoyed the shows, I can attest to how popular they were with fans of all ages,” Toale said.
“His passion for space and discovery immediately made an impact on our astronomy program and offerings,” Toale said. “These (planetarium) shows have remained popular with the campus and community, in some cases drawing so much interest this fall that a second show was added to accommodate all who wanted to experience these wonderful presentations.”
Roby retired from his full-time role at the college in May, but remained involved with the planetarium. He also continued to teach an internship course, mentoring “the next generation of astronomers,” Toale added.
Physics professor Shashi Kanbur noted that Roby attended the final Astronomy 390 planetarium show on Friday “because he wanted to be there for his students who were presenting.” Roby had been in the hospital earlier in this week “but was pleased to watch the Artemis launch marking the return of U.S. moon missions.”
“He attended that show, made the initial announcements and commented on all the student talks,” Kanbur said. “The planetarium was and always will be Scott’s, and it was very fitting that he was there doing what he loved on Friday evening. He worked selflessly for SUNY Oswego, the department and his students for many years. He will be greatly missed.”
Roby, a three-time NASA fellow, earned his Ph.D. and master’s degree, both in astronomy, from the University of Texas at Austin, and earned his bachelor’s in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The school said information on arrangements will be shared once they are received.
“Scott went from growing up fascinated with the space race to building a life and legacy that reflected his passion, which he has shared, along with his tremendous knowledge, with students, faculty, staff and the community,” Toale said.
