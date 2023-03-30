Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
VOLNEY — Legislator Linda Lockwood, the Oswego County Legislature’s longest-serving lawmaker, will face a challenger for the first time in her career as she seeks a ninth term this fall.
Lockwood, R-Volney, has represented the 11th District since 2008 and served as vice chair of the legislature until stepping down at the end of last year, but Volney Republicans opted to endorse political newcomer Jerry Seguin, setting up a primary challenge.
Volney Republican Committee Chair Garry Stanard said the committee met with both candidates earlier this year and unanimously endorsed Seguin for the 11th District, which includes most of Volney and part of Fulton. He wouldn’t discuss the issues that affected the committee’s decision, but said it planned to endorse Seguin two years ago but ultimately didn’t make an endorsement.
The Fulton Republican Committee declined to make an endorsement in the race.
Lockwood, 76, said she had already filed her petitions and was running in both the Republican and Conservative primaries in June.
“I work for the people of Volney, and that’s why I do it,” she said, adding that she has always made helping her constituents, particularly the elderly residents in her district, a priority.
A lifelong resident of Oswego County, Lockwood helped her husband manage the store they owned in Minetto and also worked as a fitness instructor. She served 12 years as a town councilor in Volney before being elected to the legislature. She previously served as chair of the Public Safety Committee and has been part of the chamber’s leadership for nearly a decade.
Lockwood said she has worked well with her fellow legislators and remained active in the community. She didn’t seek another term as vice chair this year because of her husband’s ill health, which irked some constituents, she said.
“They thought I should have been doing more than I have,” she said. “I got a little chastised for that, but not through the legislature. The legislators have been supportive.”
Lockwood said she believes she is facing a challenge more because of “small-town politics” than her work in the legislature. Her brother-in-law was Volney town supervisor and her sister-in-law and two nephews worked for the town. She said she wasn’t surprised she didn’t receive the endorsement of Volney Republicans.
“You get one person, they kind of rule the roost,” she said. “We’ll leave it at that.”
Seguin, 67, said he isn’t running because of any specific thing Lockwood has done or not done, adding that he respects her.
“For me it’s the right time,” he said. “I’ve been considering it for probably four or five years now and I’ve been kind of been waiting for Linda to retire.”
Seguin, a Volney resident, grew up in Clinton County but has lived here for several decades. He retired as director of facilities, operations and transportation for the Fulton City School District. He also had an eight-year career in the Marine Corps as an officer and pilot.
Seguin has served as president of the Rotary Club of Fulton and as a district governor. He’s served on the boards of the Oswego County Salvation Army, Fulton YMCA and the local Girl Scout council. He has served on the Volney Planning Board and is a member of the Volney Republican Committee.
Seguin said his professional experience and community involvement would be an asset in the legislature. He cited taxes, burdensome laws coming from Albany and economic development opportunities as important issues facing the community.
“I think there’s some things we can do better in the county,” he said. “We have some issues we face in the county and state, and we maybe need people to bring a different perspective to things.”
