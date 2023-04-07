Hannibal track state quals

Hannibal’s Section III state qualifiers for indoor track Milina Marchenko, Alex Hall and Lena Turaj join coach Dan Pawlewicz for a photo.

 Photo provided

HANNIBAL — Student-athletes in the Hannibal Central School District recently wrapped up a strong winter season highlighted by team and individual accomplishments.

The varsity cheerleaders had a banner season, earning titles as OHSL and Section III champions. Coach Teri Dunsmoor said that the team worked hard throughout the season and constantly fine-tuned its routine en route to an appearance at the state championships in Binghamton.

