HANNIBAL — Student-athletes in the Hannibal Central School District recently wrapped up a strong winter season highlighted by team and individual accomplishments.
The varsity cheerleaders had a banner season, earning titles as OHSL and Section III champions. Coach Teri Dunsmoor said that the team worked hard throughout the season and constantly fine-tuned its routine en route to an appearance at the state championships in Binghamton.
“They placed seventh in a division of 15 and had the highest score of all Section III teams at the state competition,” Dunsmoor said. “The team’s hard work, cooperation and determination led them to be so successful this year.”
The varsity girls and boys basketball teams earned recognition as scholar-athlete teams.
To qualify as a scholar-athlete team, the team average of 75 percent of the roster must be a 90 or above.
In addition to the academic successes, girls basketball teammates Samantha Emmons and Tenly Baker excelled on the court and were named to the all-league first team, and they were also on the holiday all-tournament team.
For the boys, Brady Kuc was named second-team all-league, while Gavin Griffin received honorable mention.
The varsity indoor track teams also earned recognition as scholar-athletes. Coach Dan Pawlewicz said the teams faced some challenges during the season, but the athletes “battled at every meet and put points on the scoreboard.”
Three student athletes — Alex Hall, Milina Marchenko and Lena Turaj — advanced to the state qualifier.
“We had such a great season, and I am so proud of these kids,” Pawlewicz said. “They are a hard-working group and the definition of what it means to be a Warrior athlete.”
