When I was a kid I followed all the rules, mostly because of my mother’s swift use of a paddle.
I didn’t need to make a lot of errors in judgment to learn a lesson, as I was perfectly happy to learn from my sibling’s faux pas.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 5:56 pm
Still, I was a kid, and kids like to test the waters, so I do remember lining my pants with magazines, thinking that the paddle wouldn’t hurt so much, but I was wrong — so wrong. It was like they echoed the pain.
That’s when I decided that if I couldn’t trust myself to be good, and then I had to be sly. Or play dumb or deaf, or even blind.
My mother wasn’t cruel, she was just determined to keep us in line and out of the newspaper. Wait, I’m talking about the police blotter … not the newspaper in general, because I’d be in a real pickle right now if that were the case.
So yeah, I was a sneaky little mouse who was too afraid to take a punishment and invented stories to hopefully save my butt. I don’t think Mom bought a lot of my excuses, but I do like to think she was amused by them.
In general though, I believed in rules, therefore I was also a tattletale, but that’s not where I’m going with this. Rules kept you safe, and they made the world make sense. I didn’t peel them away like an onion to examine and argue over, the way people do now. There was a right way and a wrong way and I was quick to point it out.
At least until my friend list began getting sparse. That’s when I began peeling the layers away and questioning why I cared so much about rules. Some I was able to let go of. I just threw them out the back door like muddy mop water and never looked back. Some I keep — rigidly. I draw a line and refuse to cross it.
I raised my kids with rules, too many rules as I look back, or maybe it just seems that way as I watch them raise their kids with fewer rules. All I know is my kids turned out great, not perfect, but perfect for me.
God made rules. Actually He started with one rule for Adam and Eve. “Don’t touch the tree of knowledge.” Why He put it in the middle of their garden, I don’t know. I always put the things I didn’t want touched up out of the reach of my kids so that bad things wouldn’t happen. But here we are, all suffering for a rule that was broken a long time ago.
Then God made more rules and had Moses take them to His people but the people had already broken the biggest one “have no other gods before me.” God was furious and I hear He wanted to send another flood and wipe the slate clean again, but Moses talked Him out of it.
Clearly mankind was/is born into sin and can’t help ourselves, so we were given one more chance when He sent us Jesus — who had only two rules, or at least illuminated the two most important ones: “Love God, and love your neighbor.”
That’s it. Sounds easy enough until you get a nut job neighbor or boss, or whatever.
But those are two rules I try not to break.
