George Heys

George Heys pictured at a wedding in 1978

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Well wishes and “in lieu of flowers” are often the farewell and condolences given to the departed and their loved ones, but a Toronto family who has scoured the Earth to give that pleasure to their own dearly departed has been flanked by a wall of technicalities in the justice system.

At best, the family of George Heys can travel to the city of Oswego to give some sort of send off at Riverside Cemetery, where Oswego County District Attorney and Coroner Greg Oakes said they’d give a foundation to the family for free, in a letter sent Wednesday to Toronto Police Service Detective Constable Sheena Cannon.

Tags

Recommended for you