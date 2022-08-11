OSWEGO — Well wishes and “in lieu of flowers” are often the farewell and condolences given to the departed and their loved ones, but a Toronto family who has scoured the Earth to give that pleasure to their own dearly departed has been flanked by a wall of technicalities in the justice system.
At best, the family of George Heys can travel to the city of Oswego to give some sort of send off at Riverside Cemetery, where Oswego County District Attorney and Coroner Greg Oakes said they’d give a foundation to the family for free, in a letter sent Wednesday to Toronto Police Service Detective Constable Sheena Cannon.
In previous emails between Oakes, Kimberly Heys, George Heys’ niece, and George Heys’ sister Dolores Jones, Oakes said has great reason to believe without forensic evidence that a John Doe found in Lake Ontario in 1979 was indeed George Heys. This was nearly four years ago. Since then, a mandible recovered from the body was all the physical evidence.
Thursday morning, The Palladium-Times received the letter from Heys’ niece Kimberly Heys, as well as a ledger from Riverside Cemetery. The ledger indicates plot numbers for two unidentified bodies, both found in Lake Ontario in 1979. The individuals are buried in row 3 in plots 23 and 24, unmarked.
Edgar Manwaring, who sits on the Friends of Riverside Cemetery board, took Oakes through the cemetery Wednesday afternoon where Oakes was able to personally inspect an area of the cemetery. He said he found markers for other graves that seemed to have shifted over the years, sometimes rather dramatically.
Oakes said Riverside’s topography and soil condition, coupled with the harsh winters in central New York, subject items above and below the ground to move over time.
“Over the course of decades, a body could shift several feet to several yards from the initial point of burial,” Oakes explained in the letter. “Consequently, there is no way for cemetery staff and/or a surveyor to determine the current location of the ‘unknown’ remains with any degree of certainty.”
It’s a sobering remark, another blow delivered after the mandible was tested for DNA, but turned up inconclusive at what Oakes said happened at “multiple forensic labs,” including one in Ontario.
The family had seeked to exhume the body for further forensic testing, and if the results proved the John Doe was George Heys, he would have been sent home and buried in an empty plot set aside for him, Kimberly Heys told The Palladium-Times.
“Since the unknown remains were buried directly in the ground over 40 years ago, based upon the facts and existing technology, it’s highly unlikely that any bones that still exist would contain sufficient genetic material to support a DNA comparison,” Oakes said.
The mandible is currently in possession of the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Oakes previously said he could release the mandible to the family.
As for the bodies of the John Does, Manwaring said the former cemetery superintendent’s son recalls his father handling the burial of two males found in or near the lake.
“Smith advised that the two men were not placed in caskets or vaults,” Oakes recited. “It’s his recollection that the bodies were wrapped in plastic, placed directly in the ground and covered with dirt. No markers or headstones were used.”
Riverside Cemetery could very well be the final resting place of the John Doe suspected to be George Heys, as Oakes said he does not know of a reasonable or lawful manner to recover and return the remains to his family.
What is known of the John Doe found that day in 1979 is his remains were handled by Dowdle Funeral Home in Oswego, Oakes learned from the Scriba Town Clerk. The cause of death was determined to be drowning. The manner of death, however, remains a mystery, much like the identity of the man and others buried at Riverside.
“Can you imagine him (Oakes) saying they’d (Riverside) put a plaque down there for my brother?” Jones said. “We don’t even know if it’s him. I think that’s horrible.”
The TPS will keep The case open, Jones told The Palladium-Times. As for the Heys family, Jones said she will move forward with legal representation, but does not plan to file a lawsuit against any participating party. But, she does want more answers into what she can do to one day, perhaps, bring her brother home.
“I wish that we could reach a better outcome for the Heys family,” Oakes said. “But I know of no lawful or ethical way to honor the family’s wishes. I am sorry that this response is likely to add to the family’s anguish and deepen their loss.”
