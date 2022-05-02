OSWEGO — Put aside what you thought you knew about Fort Ontario and listen to this.
A walking tour held Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Fort Ontario Historic Site showed the good, the bad and the downright obscene that has taken place during its 267-year history.
The most compelling stories are the ones you need a little more time to tell. That’s exactly what County of Oswego Americorps staffer Jonathan Kordelias gave participants during an immersive experience describing some of the most riveting moments at the fort.
It was the inaugural “Murders, Mysteries, Mishaps, Maladies and Mayhem at Fort Ontario, 1755 — Yesterday,” and if it’s a hit, it will be back.
“This is just kind of like a trial run,” Kordelias said. “If this is popular, maybe during the summer, we could bring it back and offer bigger and better stories.”
For now, the crowd of about 30 people the tour attracted Saturday afternoon was in for a different spin on history that took a little out of the box thinking to collaborate.
“We’ve been focusing it more on people, individuals,” Paul Lear, historic site manager at Fort Ontario, said during a brief presentation. “General history is great, but we really get into the minutiae, the details, and every day life can be kind of boring, but some crazy things happened here at Fort Ontario. Hollywood can’t make this stuff up.”
Cheers were plenty during the introduction of the tour, which wouldn’t have been entirely possible without the brainstorming of several Americorps members. It all began with the program “Last Post Lantern Tours,” first conceived by Americorps staffer Victoria Marks.
“Victoria was paid to develop the program,” Lear said. “She went on a rampart a few years ago about how many people died here. Your last post.”
It was received well and a few more programs spawned from Marks’ idea. Former Americorps staffer Corey King developed lantern tours at the Post Cemetery, and later, was succeeded by Kordelias with what brought participants out Saturday.
The event would step off to various locations within and outside the fort walls, and throughout the historical site. With a blazing list of stories to tell, Kordelias started off in the very room guests were sitting in, the dining mess hall of the fort.
Kordelias recounted an unfortunate tale of the smell of a hog’s head cooking, which sounded the alarms between two men.
The offensive act happened in the fall of 1878. A former soldier had went to visit soldiers he served with in the Army, but the smell of a cooking hogs head did not sit well with him. He was very vocal about it, much to the disdain of the chef who reacted violently, shooting the man with his revolver.
Justice was served and the shameful cook was arrested. It was one of many gruesome tales to unfold in the more than 200-year history of the Fort. But one from more modern times was much more disturbing.
In 1950, a strong storm blew over New York State causing Lake Ontario to become quite angry and winds very strong. A man named Alexander Janice and a few of his friends drove to Fort Ontario to observe the phenomenon from the safety of the plains near the fort.
The group noticed the demolition of certain buildings outside of its walls. One in particular was the old mess building for the officers during the military days of the fort, according to Kordelias.
Crews had taken off the roof of the building, leaving only four walls intact. The group of friends went to get a better look at the building, when one of them turned to speak to Janice before tragedy took hold.
“He saw (friend of Janice) the west wall topple over on Janice, crushing his head against the concrete roadway, and killing him almost instantly,” Kordelias quoted from a lawsuit.
Janice’s widow attempted to sue the state of New York for his wrongful death, but was unsuccessful. She sued again in October 1951 and won.
Not all stories were tragic and dark. Some were a bit more lighthearted in comparison. Just over a hill and on top of a grassy platform overlooking Lake Ontario was where some animals decided to have their shot at making history.
A daily headline that if seen today would be quite unusual read, “Soldier jumps as horse leaps from fort wall.” Sgt. William Quinn was peacefully mowing the lawns of the fort when the horse he was riding leapt from the walls of the fort and down an embankment.
Fort Ontario will kick off its season Wednesday, May 11. Visit parks.ny.gov to learn more about New York parks, admissions, events and passes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.