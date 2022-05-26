OSWEGO — A fitness court is now up and running in Breitbeck Park.
City of Oswego and YMCA officials held a ribbon cutting at noon in Breitbeck Park to mark the opening of a state-of-the-art fitness court Thursday.
The court is 1,000 square feet and has 30 individual pieces of equipment including pull-up bars, box jumps, lunge steps among other things. The workouts allow exercisers to utilize their body weight for a full-body workout.
“I’m so pleased today to open the new outdoor fitness court at Breitbeck Park as we continue to add free, public amenities and attractions to our waterfront area,” Mayor Billy Barlow said. “Promoting health and wellness in our community is critically important, now more than ever, following the COVID-19 pandemic. Bringing an outdoor fitness court to Breitbeck Park will provide a free, accessible space to exercise or host group fitness activities and exercise classes for individuals, organizations, and clubs within the community.”
The court was designed thanks to the capital project, which is a featured part of an initiative started by the National Fitness Campaign. This organization partners with cities and schools to help build healthy infrastructure.
The city was awarded $30,000 toward the construction of the $150,000 court. The difference was paid with American Rescue Plan funds.
The fitness court is free and is designed for users 14 years of age and older. Not only is it open to the public, but users can make the most of their workouts by downloading the Fitness Court app on their smartphone. There, people can access guided workouts, find fitness classes and locate other fitness parks throughout the country. The app is available on iOS and Android.
Members of the Oswego YMCA were also at the ribbon cutting. Oswego YMCA Health and Wellness director Trish Levine, who endorsed downloading the app, said the organization will start classes on the court next week.
The NFC hopes to have 500 active fitness courts open throughout the country by the end of the year. To learn more about NFC, go to nationalfitnesscampaign.com for more information.
