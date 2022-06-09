OSWEGO — United Way partnered with Rich Burritt of Burritt Motors to host one of two Day of Caring events for this year.
Volunteers kicked off the event on Thursday, gathering at Church of Christ in Oswego. Work being done on the church included gardening, planting flowers, cement work, cleaning up a trail and improving the church’s sign with flowers, mulch, stone and lighting.
The first event was originally supposed to take place only on Thursday, but because of weather the event has been split to include today as well. Burritt has worked with United Way for Day of Caring multiple times, and chooses the projects that will be done and when Day of Caring will be held. Along with the work being done at the church, there are two other projects of this event that will be done on today, according to United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine.
“This year Rich decided to switch it up a little bit, and he determined that the city of Oswego’s community garden really needed some attention and they needed help over there,” Dewine said. “So that was supposed to be our project (Thursday) morning, along with an older gentleman who lives around the corner from the garden who just needed a little sprucing up on the outside of his house along with repairs to his front porch.”
Burritt said that the community garden, which is located on East Schuyler Street between East Seventh and East Ninth streets, will have a sharing library and that the water system will be redone to make it easier for participants of the garden. They will also work to make the garden accessible.
“There’s one gentleman that’s been using it frequently, but it’s hard for him with his wheelchair, so we’re like, you want to know what, we’ll make sure we kind of somehow orchestrate that into the plans,” Burritt said.
Dewine said that the community garden would strengthen the community of the neighborhood that it’s located in.
“It provides a space for people who may not have the room in their own yard to have a garden,” Dewine said. “But it also teaches them the value of fresh vegetables and nutrition and just that sense of community where you can come together, you can pretty much, not own, but you can take ownership of your little plot, area, and really there’s a lot of opportunity to grow whatever you want.”
Examples of vegetables that will be grown in the garden include tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, eggplants and more. There are around 50 plots at the garden, and 10 of them will be used to benefit the Salvation Army. Vegetables reaped from those 10 plots will go directly to the Salvation Army’s food pantry and soup kitchen, according to Dewine and Burritt.
Dewine believes that the impact of the community garden will reach more people.
“That particular project is going to reach a lot more people, only because as people take a plot from the garden, it’s going to help feed them, their families, and maybe their neighbors,” Dewine said. “So I think that in the end, if we can get all the gardens filled, and it’s going to be an active garden, each one of those plots are going to be active, that’s going to send a lot of food out to a lot of members of the community.”
Burritt has partnered with United Way for Day of Caring for about five years, and has done a variety of community projects. The first project was an Oswego County Opportunities group home in Minetto, where a childhood friend of Burritt’s was living. Volunteers at that Day of Caring completed multiple projects, including power washing the home, cleaning up the grounds, painting, installing a garden path and putting in rose bushes and other flowers. Burritt also supplied the home with a new picnic table, patio table and barbecue grill.
Burritt was inspired to get involved with Day of Caring after reconnecting with an old friend who was living at an OCO group home in Minetto.
“In grade school, I was in a class that had a lot of people with disabilities and I happened to be there, so I was always very close with them and I kind of like, protected them, and it was just kind of my role, and one of them, when I went to college and stuff I kind of lost the connection with them like you do with a lot of friends,” Burritt said.
Burritt said that he saw one of his friends who he had been close with at Paul’s Big M in Oswego and really wanted to re-connect with him. The re-connection resulted in Burritt visiting the group home often, which is when he realized that it could use some repairs. Burritt continued to include local group homes in Day of Caring projects, including the home that his friend ended up moving to in Oswego.
Various organization participate in Day of Caring, including the City of Oswego, the Child Advocacy Center, the Fulton Police Department, the Oswego Police Department and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department. About 15 to 20 cadets from the sheriff’s department volunteered at Thursday’s event, along with members of the Oswego Police Department, Burritt Motors employees and H&R Block representatives.
Burritt and United Way are always looking for locations that would be good candidates for a project.
“If there’s a good cause, we’ll find a way, we’ll build an event around the cause,” Burritt said.
Burritt has involved his family and encourages his staff to participate in Day of Caring. There are typically 50 to 75 Burritt Motors employees who volunteer at each event, and Burritt is always thinking of ways to make the projects bigger. He believes that a business is never too busy to give back to the community.
“It doesn’t matter how busy we are, you’re never too busy to give back,” Burritt said. “That’s what I tell businesses who say ‘we’re too busy,’ you’ll never get back time, you know, you’ll never remember June 9 if you didn’t do this, it would just be another day, so we have an opportunity to make it different.”
United Way and Burritt encourage other businesses to get involved in Day of Caring.
“When Rich started this, it was all just out of kindness and generosity and the goal was to try to get more people in the community, specifically more businesses in the community, to become engaged and involved, and I think that we’re moving toward that,” Dewine said. “We still have opportunities for other businesses, because it’s a great team building exercise, it’s a great way to give back to your community and what employee doesn’t like to get out of the office for a morning or an afternoon and make a difference in their community.”
There will be another Day of Caring on July 19. Projects are still being finalized, but potential locations include Fulton Alliance Church and Trinity Catholic School.
