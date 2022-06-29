OSWEGO — The city of Oswego is preparing for a full-scale property reassessment of all real property after more than two decades.
The Oswego Common Council unanimously approved Monday night to give authorization to Mayor Billy Barlow to enter into a two-year agreement with GAR Associates LLC, a real estate appraiser in Williamsville, for a reassessment project.
The process takes two years and will be completed in 2024. The last time the city of Oswego had a full assessment was roughly 25 years ago in 1995 to 1997.
“It’s a full inventory and data collection on all real property in the city, along with valuation and modeling, to get us to an equitable assessment role,” City assessor Jennifer Torrese explained. “This would end at year 27 since we’ve had a city-wide revaluation.”
The cost of the contract between the city and GAR is $75,000.
The appraiser firm will start off by collecting data and inventory. GAR will sketch the parcels, as well as obtain photographs, which is required by law. This also includes measuring each property for square footage.
Property reassessments are usually done within a 10-year period, Torrese said.
A property assessment is an evaluation of all real property, also called real estate, in a municipality. The assessment is performed by a certified appraiser who will look at different aspects of a property to determine a value. This information is collected to then determine a tax rate for that property, according to the State of New York’s government website.
A reassessment is used to check that all values are up to date, fair and accurate, the website said. It also helps to determine if a property has been underassessed, overassessed or stayed the same.
The assessment is not responsible for determining the tax levy. City councils, school boards and town boards will use data collected to determine a tax levy.
The state of New York offers several exemptions for property owners. The School Tax Relief (STAR) program offers property tax relief to those who are eligible. The STAR exemption reduces your school tax bill, while the STAR credit check is money given to a property owner by the Tax Department to pay their school tax.
There are tax exemptions available for senior citizens, those who are disabled, veterans and agricultural property.
Visit tax.ny.gov to determine if you’re eligible for any exemption.
In other business, the Common Council voted to approve the installation of bathrooms at the East Linear Skate Park and Sheldon Beach. The city’s engineer has sketched a design similar to bathrooms at Wright’s Landing, according to Barlow.
The bathrooms will be installed in what are currently vacant buildings.
It was also announced that the Oswego Police Department has been approved to receive an armored truck from the West Haven Police Department in Connecticut. It was awarded to OPD through transfer via the 1033 Federal Excess Surplus Property Program.
The truck is fitted with emergency lights, spotlights and cameras. It will be used by the department’s Special Response Team in high-risk situations such as a barricaded subjects and armed encounters.
