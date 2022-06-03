OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced a new transition of leadership to come at the beginning of next year.
Current chief operating officer and executive vice president Michael Backus will succeed President and CEO of Oswego Health Michael Harlovic, who is retiring, the health network said in a release.
Backus, who will assume the new position Jan. 1, has worked for the hospital since 2020. He was hired during the height of the pandemic. Backus also served on numerous boards for Oswego Health for several years before joining the hospital professionally.
The Le Moyne College alum has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor of arts degree. He sits on Board of Regents and was recently accepted into the American Hospital Association NextGen Fellowship Program, which he said he hopes will further his professional network and bring opportunity to diversify Oswego Health.
Harlovic on the other hand has spent nearly 40 years in the health care field, having created partnerships with practicing doctors in the Oswego area and expanding the hospital’s physical presence in the community.
Some of Harlovic’s achievements include expanding specialty care services, opening a PrimeCare office onsite for employees in collaboration with Novelis and many more.
“Michael’s (Halvoric) leadership and forward-thinking has never been more evident than throughout the past two years as he’s helped guide not only the health system, but this community throughout the pandemic,” Board Chair Atom Avery said. “His ability to take on significant challenges and responsibilities, combined with his foresight for growth and resources has positioned Oswego Health as a strong, independent health system, one which our community needs.”
Backus expressed what an honor it is to succeed this legacy.
“It is truly the honor of my professional life to be named the next president and CEO of Oswego Health. This hospital, health system is a cornerstone of our community and incredibly important to everyone,” Backus told The Palladium-Times. “I am tremendously thankful to not only our Board of Directors for placing their trust in me to lead the system, but also to our employees for their support over the last two years as I joined the system.”
Harlovic’s shoes are big to fill, but Backus elaborated on his vision for Oswego Health under his leadership. In addition to carrying out imperative duties as CEO, Backus said he wants to improve the overall health and well-being of the community, the most important duty of them all.
“When I officially become president and CEO in January, I will already be directing the mission and vision of Oswego Health which is to provide accessible, high-quality care that improves the health of the residents in our community,” he said. “Building on that by expanding services in Fulton, Oswego, and other parts of our community will help bring that care even closer to our patients.”
And he’s indicated nothing more than being ready for the job, thanks to his background in government and a community heavily reliant on Medicare and Medicaid which he is proudly advocating for.
“We as a country have to level set the cost of care, which has exploded during the pandemic, and payment mechanisms that are very flat and stagnant,” Backus stated. “ Thankfully I have good relationships at the state and national level, which I have already utilized to ensure health care systems like Oswego Health that provide care in rural, underserved areas are not lost in the shuffle. Ensuring our voice is heard is a daily responsibility and one that I plan to expand upon as president and CEO of Oswego Health,”
Backus said right now, he’ll continue to be dedicated to his current role as COO and continue to learn what he can to bring about positive implementations to the health system.
A successor for Backus has yet to be publicly announced, but in the meantime, he and Harlovic will continue to do hard work.
“Michael Harlovic and I are focused on reopening our system and navigating the challenging health care environment in which we find ourselves. More news on the leadership team will be announced as we align for future growth,” Backus said.
As for Harlovic, Backus commended him for all he has done for Oswego Health and the guidance he provided in his own professional career.
“Michael Harlovic has been a true gentleman and mentor these past two years as he has led our system through the pandemic. I have enjoyed getting to know him professionally and certainly, will carry a lot of leadership lessons forward,” Backus said. “ I know he is planning on spending more time with family as over 40 years in health care leadership takes quite the toll. I wish nothing but the absolute best to him and his family.”
