OSWEGO — The Best Tasting Drinking Water in New York State contest involved a panel of judges who blind taste-tested and graded each competing utility’s water submission based on taste, odor, color, clarity, mouth feel and aftertaste. 

The Onondaga County Water Authority (OCWA) took first place for its Lake Ontario water and will advance to the American Water Works Association’s national competition in June. 

