OSWEGO — The Best Tasting Drinking Water in New York State contest involved a panel of judges who blind taste-tested and graded each competing utility’s water submission based on taste, odor, color, clarity, mouth feel and aftertaste.
The Onondaga County Water Authority (OCWA) took first place for its Lake Ontario water and will advance to the American Water Works Association’s national competition in June.
OCWA’s Otisco Lake water was also recognized at the event for its clarity and taste.
The competition was hosted by the AWWA’s, New York section (NYSAWWA)
OCWA’s Lake Ontario Water Treatment Plant (WTP), in the town of Oswego, pumps water from Lake Ontario through an intake system it shares with the city of Oswego. The water is then treated and tested to provide safe and reliable drinking water to more than half of the customers in OCWA’s five-county service area. On average, 18 million gallons per day come from the Lake Ontario WTP.
“We are honored to receive this prestigious award as it is a credit to all those on the OCWA team who work hard each and every day to ensure that the communities we serve have clean, safe, and reliable water at their homes and businesses,” said OCWA Executive Director Jeff Brown, in a press release. “This award reaffirms our ongoing commitment to excellence, and we thank NYSAWWA for recognizing this achievement.”
NYSAWWA also presented OCWA with the 2023 New York State Safety Award, which recognizes a water utility in the state that demonstrates outstanding initiative around safety improvement and injury prevention. As a result of OCWA’s consistent focus on safety, the authority has won this award eight out of the past 10 years.
NYSAWWA’s event took place in Saratoga from April 11-13. There were several activities, sessions, and panel discussions as part of the programming with more than 800 water professionals in attendance.
OCWA was established by act of the New York State Legislature in 1951 and currently serves over 500,000 residents in Onondaga, Oneida, Oswego, Madison and Cayuga counties.
