OSWEGO — J&J Skate Shop, in collaboration with the YMCA Youth Center, will be hosting a number of youth skateboarding lessons in August. 

The youth skate lessons come ahead of the city of Oswego’s new upcoming skate park set to be completed in October. The skate park will feature “several ramps, a half pipe, railings, and platforms to allow for plenty of skate space and fixtures for riding” according to a statement from the city. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow also said in the statement that the skate park will provide young people with a necessary new outdoor space.

