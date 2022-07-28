OSWEGO — J&J Skate Shop, in collaboration with the YMCA Youth Center, will be hosting a number of youth skateboarding lessons in August.
The youth skate lessons come ahead of the city of Oswego’s new upcoming skate park set to be completed in October. The skate park will feature “several ramps, a half pipe, railings, and platforms to allow for plenty of skate space and fixtures for riding” according to a statement from the city. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow also said in the statement that the skate park will provide young people with a necessary new outdoor space.
“Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no doubt the youths in our community need more support and more outlets now more than ever,” Barlow said. “A new, state-of-the-art, modern skate park will provide Oswego youths with a great opportunity to get outdoors and have fun, while also serving as a real regional attraction for folks from around Oswego County to travel to our community to use the unique park.”
Colton Dryden, the YMCA’s youth center and skate park director, said the lessons are a great way to gain interest in skating and to encourage young people to continue to utilize both the indoor and outdoor skate parks.
“If we can get the young kids to buy into skating, then we can keep both the indoor skate park busy in the wintertime as well as the outdoor skate park busy whenever it is open so that it really gives the kids something else to do aside from hanging around the city,” Dryden said.
The lessons are scheduled to include six sessions over three Saturdays in August. The program will run Aug. 6, 20 and 27 at the YMCA Youth Center from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and again 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Each session is designed to accommodate 16 students. J&J Skate Shop will be providing instructors but those participating are encouraged to bring their own equipment as there is a limited number of helmets, skateboards and pads available. Both beginner and advanced lessons will be provided, teaching students the basics of pushing, kicking, standing and balancing, along with the more advanced kick-flips and ollies.
John Hill, co-owner of J&J Skate Shop is excited for the opportunity to to work with young skaters.
“We are really excited about the skate lessons with the skate park coming to town in the next few months,” Hill said. “It feels like it should go hand in hand with getting the youths prepared and learning the basics.”
While Hill has been a longtime casual skater, there was never a program or space like this for him when he was younger.
For Hill, being able to provide these resources to younger people today is a way to pass on the skating experience to a new generation.
“When we were younger, the past generations always had a demand for skateboard lessons, skateboard parks, and we never had a city that was fully on board and wanted it,” Hill said. “Now, we are lucky that we do have an administration and a mayor that wants it to happen. Oswego is making up for the other generations that did not have an opportunity to learn how to skateboard and how to bike and go to a skate park.”
The outdoor skate park will provide a new attraction for youth skaters in Oswego and the surrounding area. Solazzo said that it is good to see another great space be added to the Oswego community.
“It’s nice to have a tourist attraction that the city provides that’s not on the water. It kind of gives the city another identity,” Solazzo said.
To learn more about the skate lessons and how to get involved, call the YMCA at 315-342-6082.
