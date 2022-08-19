OSWEGO — Dr. Natalie Woodall is no stranger to local history, and she proves it yet again with the debut of her fourth historical book.
Woodall is a longtime Oswego resident, with doctorates in the classical languages and English literature. She was an educator, scuba instructor and journalist for many years before beginning her career as an author. During her time as a journalist, Woodall was able to learn about local Civil War history, and it was then that she started her first book.
Woodall is also a contributor to The Palladium-Times, writing historical pieces about the Port City. She is also the secretary of Lake City Victoria Chapter No. 205, Order of the Eastern Star.
Last March, Woodall was approached by SUNY Press and was asked to write a book on Civil War veterans from Oswego County. As a personal project, Woodall had been trying to recreate post lists from the local Grand Army of the Republic chapters in Oswego but began to learn more and more about the men that she was researching.
“Along the way, I got interested in the biographies of some of the men,” Woodall said. “Very interesting people.”
The final result was “Notable Civil War Veterans of Oswego County, New York,” a biography of 39 of the men that Woodall encountered in her research, most of whom led their lives in Oswego County either before or after the war.
“They may not have been born here and they may not have served in a New York State regiment,” Woodall said. “Some of them served in the Navy, there were several in the artillery and a couple in the cavalry. But, at some point in their lives, they all lived here. Most of the men in the book survived the war, came back and had very productive lives.”
For Woodall, the writing of this book allowed her to educate people on valuable local history without standing in front of a classroom. The research she put together provides valuable connections between the past and present and sheds light on the realities of historical life.
“It gives me an opportunity to educate people, even though I am not standing in front of them in a classroom,” Woodall said. “I think that people should know the truth, no matter how hard the truth is to face. Along the way I learned a lot about abolition and abolitionism in Oswego County and the people that were involved in it and the people who did not support it.”
While over 150 years ago, Woodall said that life back then is not so different from today. The biographies of the 39 men that Woodall focuses on in “Notable Civil War Veterans of Oswego County, New York” demonstrate some of those connections.
“But I see a lot happening in contemporary news that’s just a rehash of what we went through 167 years ago,” Woodall said. “There’s nothing new under the sun, it’s all cyclical.”
While a simple Google search can be useful for investigating, digging through historical records and newspaper articles and trekking through cemeteries were just some of the research processes that Woodall went through to learn what the lives’ of these men looked like.
“I owe a lot of thanks to three people. Darlene Woolsen, Elaine DeLong, because they were the ones who tramped with me through many, many cemeteries trying to find the gravestones of these men,” Woodall said. “And the last person who deserves a little credit is Jo Anne Paino because she is my computer wizard.”
The book will be available Sept. 1 at The River’s End Bookstore and the Oswego County Historical Society in Oswego as well as the Pratt House in Fulton and online through Amazon.
