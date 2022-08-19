Dr. Natalie Woodall

Dr. Natalie Woodall

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Dr. Natalie Woodall is no stranger to local history, and she proves it yet again with the debut of her fourth historical book. 

Woodall is a longtime Oswego resident, with doctorates in the classical languages and English literature. She was an educator, scuba instructor and journalist for many years before beginning her career as an author. During her time as a journalist, Woodall was able to learn about local Civil War history, and it was then that she started her first book. 

