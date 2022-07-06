OSWEGO — A local group has hit the financial mark in their goal to hopefully welcome and support an Afghan family of refugees.
Oswego Welcomes New Americans Sponsor Circle officials told The Palladium-Times last week it raised enough funds to submit an application to take in an Afghan family and help them become part of the community.
The treasurer of the group, Fred Ringwald, said the achievement was made possible through fundraising events, word of mouth and a $2,500 grant from Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
“A $2,500 grant to Oswego Welcomes New Americans will kick off fundraising efforts to host an Afghan family in Oswego following the withdrawal (in) 2021,“ Barlow said on social media. “Special thanks to Rev. Andrew Hinman, Fred & Karen Ringwald, and more for taking up this special mission.”
Other members of the group are Rev. Anne Wichelns and Anne Pagano.
One notable fundraiser was conducted by Rev. Andrew Hinman, who went on a more than 200-mile bike ride from Oswego to Silver Bay. His effort raised more than $4,000 toward the cause.
Ringwald said the group had to raise at least 60 percent of the fundraising goal of $2,275 per person. Ringwald told The Palladium-Times previously the group was hoping to get a family of five.
Afghan refugees entered the country in droves after the Taliban took over in the summer of 2021, overturning a government that had been established with help from the U.S. Army and allied forces. Militaries from around the world began pulling out of the country after decades of occupation.
Most are housed currently on U.S. military installations awaiting a visa.
The next step in the process is for the OWNA Sponsor Circle to have their application approved. From there, they will be matched with an Afghan family. Ringwald said previously if the group is not matched with a family, the funds will be used toward another refugee family fleeing their country.
The federal government, according to the Episcopal Migrant Ministry, plans to have Afghan refugees completely resettled by the end of the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
Funds raised toward a family will help them obtain items they need to establish a new life, such as getting proper documentation, employment and other necessities.
