OSWEGO — Local Oswego candy store Man in the Moon has been learning how to adapt to pandemic-related changes for years now. Chocolate and other candy sales surged 11% in 2021, according to the National Confectioners Association and the spike in demand for sweet holiday treats is not expected to slow down.
Even global companies are not immune to these economic challenges. Officials at Hershey have warned it may be difficult for them to meet increased demand this holiday season.
Hershey is citing supply chain issues and inflation as the cause of their troubles. According to Michele Buck, the president and CEO of the Hershey Company, Hershey has struggled the most with receiving packaging for their festive treats. This is something Amy Lear, owner of Man in the Moon, knows all too well.
Lear points out that shipping costs have increased exponentially over the past two years and these costs continue to rise. This means that her store has had to make some changes in order to decrease the shipping costs of supplies.
“When I was looking at a type of particular packaging that we get from a company in the Seattle area, the cost of shipping from Seattle is significantly more than if I were to have a custom package made by a similar style company in Pennsylvania because it would cost less to ship,” Lear said.
Companies large and small have faced problems with staffing shortages. This has forced some businesses to change the quantity at which they sell their products. According to Lear, more product means higher costs and finding space to store additional boxes.
“We had one company where we were able to order printed boxes and they decided they were no longer going to sell small quantities. Everything would be custom made, with a minimum of 5,000 pieces per style,” Lear said.
For candy stores, the cost of supplies does not stop with packaging. A crucial part of the business is the chocolate itself and it can be hard to come by. According to Lear, most people do not realize that there are many different variations of milk chocolate or dark chocolate. Each company has their own recipe and it takes specific beans to bring the chocolate to life.
Man in the Moon has used one type of chocolate since they opened in 2007. However, environmental factors have decreased the supply of this product. Initially, the cost of the chocolate was going to increase by 20%, but now it has stopped being made entirely. According to Lear, the company who sells this chocolate has also faced troubles getting their products through customs. Despite all of these challenges, Lear said the demand for candy has grown.
“The candy industry across the United States has increased during COVID,” Lear said. “Many people still want little indulgences.”
This optimism is something Lear has relied on throughout the pandemic. The first wave of COVID-19 hit right before Easter 2020, one of Man in the Moon’s best selling holidays. This meant that Lear and her staff had to adapt quickly to new COVID-19 protocols.
“I didn’t know if our business was going to survive,” Lear said.
An Oswego native, Lear said the support of the community is what got her through the toughest days of the pandemic.
“That’s where the community was fantastic,” Lear said. “Supporting the small businesses. People ordering from online that I have known for years, that I haven’t talked to in years. Friends of family ordering online, that probably never bought Easter candy before but really wanted to support people that still had jobs.”
For small businesses like Man in the Moon, the challenges have changed throughout the pandemic. According to Lear, new protocols and regulations have kept business owners on their toes, but Man in the Moon has taken every challenge in stride.
The candy store is already preparing for the busy holiday season ahead. With product orders already placed, Lear said they are ready for the “marathon” that is Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.