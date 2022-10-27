OSWEGO — The Oswego County Prevention Coalition and the Oswego County Youth Creating Change Coalition have partnered with 5 Points Wine and Liquor in a local Sticker Shock Campaign. The campaign serves to keep alcohol sales limited to the intended customers ages 21 and older.

The campaign consists of placing stickers on alcoholic beverages with the intention of deterring the sale of alcohol to minors. This includes the deterrence of adults buying alcohol for minors in exchange for money. The stickers emphasize the consequences of providing alcohol to minors with messages such as, “Don’t Purchase Alcohol for Anyone Under Age 21. Warning: It’s Not Your Call, It’s the Law.” 

