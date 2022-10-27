OSWEGO — The Oswego County Prevention Coalition and the Oswego County Youth Creating Change Coalition have partnered with 5 Points Wine and Liquor in a local Sticker Shock Campaign. The campaign serves to keep alcohol sales limited to the intended customers ages 21 and older.
The campaign consists of placing stickers on alcoholic beverages with the intention of deterring the sale of alcohol to minors. This includes the deterrence of adults buying alcohol for minors in exchange for money. The stickers emphasize the consequences of providing alcohol to minors with messages such as, “Don’t Purchase Alcohol for Anyone Under Age 21. Warning: It’s Not Your Call, It’s the Law.”
Youth Coalition members Matt Stevens, Tatum Winchek, Beatrice Rastley and Gretchen Sledziona carried out the campaign. Oswego Police Department Officer Justin Grasso was also on-site to assist the students.
The process requires full cooperation from local businesses to work. To do a Sticker Shock Campaign, individual stores are contacted and are asked if they are interested in participating in the campaign.
“Each time a local business works together with community organizations and coalitions, it’s another step toward a sustainable, drug-free community that supports health and wellness,” said Tyler Ahart, project coordinator for the Oswego County Prevention Coalition.
The Youth Creating Change Coalition is a youth-led coalition that promotes youths community involvement abasing substance abuse. For more information on how youth can get involved with the Youth Coalition, contact 315-342-4489 ext. 2400.
